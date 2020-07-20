GMB viewers divided over Dr Hilary Jones' replacement as he takes break

Viewers of GMB were left divided over Dr Hilary Jones' replacement today.

Dr Sarah Jarvis filled in for Hilary on Monday's show (July 20) as he took a well-deserved break from the programme.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway introduced Dr Sarah but some viewers weren't happy.

Viewers of GMB were left divided over Dr Hilary Jones' replacement (Credit: ITV)

Ben said: "Hilary is off, he's got his feet up. Well deserved, Sarah is picking up the slack."

On the show, Dr Sarah gave her advice on face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What did she say?

Dr Sarah advised people to use masks with two or more layers and urged to not use joke masks as they won't protect people against the virus.

'You're reminding me of a Spitting Image puppet.' @benshephard



'You look like you're about to rob a bank actually!' @kategarraway



Are these masks with the presenters' faces on funny or terrifying?



Watch GMB here👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/rNI5dfgZ50 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 20, 2020

She added that reversible masks are okay to use.

Meanwhile, later in the show, Dr Sarah urged Brits to stay at home and try and avoid public transport.

She said: "With all those people getting back on public transport, if it’s going to be safe we need fewer people on public transport.

"That will keep the people who commute safe and the people who work from home safe.

"Of course, we should be getting people back to work but if you’re working from home, why change it?"

Viewers were divided over Dr Sarah, with some wanting Dr Hilary back.

Many viewers liked having Dr Sarah on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did they say?

One person said on Twitter: "So now we have @DrSarahJarvis giving differing information on masks from Dr Hilary.

"Dr Jarvis advocates 2/3 layer masks whilst Dr Hilary says any covering is OK.

"This is just another indication of the confusion on masks and their use."

So now we have @DrSarahJarvis giving differing information on masks from Dr Hilary. Dr Jarvis advocates 2/3 layer masks whilst Dr Hilary says any covering is ok. This is just another indication of the confusion on masks and their use. — Arthur🍻 (@AurtherSwindel1) July 20, 2020

Another wrote: "Reversible mask? Come on Dr... even you must know that is completely wrong.

"Please don’t tell people to use both sides of a mask."

Reversable mask 😷...? Come on Dr ... even you must know that is completely wrong 😑 ... please don’t tell people to use both sides of a mask... ffs 🤦🏼‍♀️ — NJ🇬🇧 (@Nj19777) July 20, 2020

A third added: "#GMB come back #DrHillary."

However, others liked having Dr Sarah on the programme.

One said: "Really liking Dr Sarah Jarvis on Good Morning Britain today.

Really liking Dr Sarah Jarvis on Good Morning Britain today. So much more balanced, fair and more interested in giving us facts straight than trying to defend the government, as Dr Hillary would have been doing. #gmb #goodmorningbritain — Mark Arby (@markarby) July 20, 2020

"So much more balanced, fair and more interested in giving us facts straight than trying to defend the government, as Dr Hillary would have been doing."

Another tweeted: "@DrSarahJarvis Delighted, Sarah, that you are on @GMB this week, I trust your words."

@DrSarahJarvis Delighted, Sarah, that you are on @GMB this week, I trust your words - we've spoken on here before, I have Multimorbidity, including living on replacement hormones following Pituitary Tumour removal, been shielding since March, cautiously waiting for August 1st! — Max Scott (@MaxFalconScott) July 20, 2020

