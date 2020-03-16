Fans joke Biscoff is 'thinking of the dieters' as it launches new Mini Ice Cream Sticks in the UK

Biscoff fans, we bring you some very exciting news about a delicious new launch from its makers Lotus.

Yes, in a world full of coronavirus panic and stockpiling, Lotus has launched a new product into Waitrose stores.

Let us introduce you to the brand-new Biscoff Mini Ice Cream Sticks.

For £4.49, you can be the proud owner of eight of the mini masterpieces.

Lotus has creates new Mini Ice Cream Sticks (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

"When a unique biscuit meets delicious ice cream," the blurb states.

"A masterpiece of fresh dairy ice cream paired with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits and smooth Biscoff spread enrobed with Belgian chocolate," it added.

Read more: Costa launches white chocolate-topped Easter chick cakes as part of its spring range

"A delicious taste sensation that won't leave you cold!"

A masterpiece of fresh dairy ice cream paired with crunchy Biscoff biscuits and smooth Biscoff spread enrobed with Belgian chocolate.

Food bloggers have already spotted the frozen treats in store – and can't get enough of them!

And, far from being carbon copies of the bigger ice cream sticks that have been in store for over a year, one blogger revealed there's actually a substantial difference.

You'll get eight of the smaller ice creams in a box (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

Blogger Helen posted the pictures on Instagram and said: "I was excited to find that @lotusbiscoffuk now do MINI ice cream sticks so I had to get a box (or two)."

She added: "I had been expecting them to be mini versions of the original ice cream sticks which have layer of Biscoff spread underneath the chocolate coating."

Read more: M&S launches a range of cheese Easter eggs and they're in store now

However, she revealed: "These were swirled with Biscoff spread!"

Calling the new ice creams "delicious", she added: "Let’s face it, I love anything with Biscoff!"

It appears she isn't alone, as her followers were quick to reveal they couldn't wait to try them.

"Ooooh I need to get these," said one Biscoff fan.

"OMG these are so cute," said another.

Biscoff is swirled into creamy vanilla ice cream (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

"Oh my days!!" said another, revealing they had managed to find the tubs of Biscoff ice cream in store.

"We managed to get the tubs of ice cream from Waitrose. Better start looking for those!" they said.

"Mini ones!" exclaimed another Biscoff fan.

"They're thinking of the dieters," commented another.

And they might just be right, because the smaller ice creams will still deliver that delicious Biscoff hit, but with less calories due to their size!

Let us know if you'll be trying them on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.