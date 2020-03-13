Marks & Spencer launches a range of CHEESE Easter eggs and they're available to buy NOW!

With Easter officially less than a month away, we really thought we'd seen it all when we came to egg offerings.

Earlier this week we told you about a savoury egg filled with crisps and wine, as well as a rather saucy chocolate egg that contains a sex toy.

Now good old M&S have trumped them all by launching a range of cheese eggs for Easter.

A rep revealed: "It may be Friday the 13th, but today is definitely lucky for the 55% of Brits who say they prefer savoury snacks over sweet snacks, as M&S launches its first CHEESE Easter eggs!"

The box of Cheesy Easter eggs are on sale now (Credit: M&S)

The six wax-covered Mini Cheesy Eggs are made with Barber’s Farmhouse Cheddar and a vintage 18-month matured Red Leicester “yolk” and come in a cardboard egg box.

The eggs retail at £8.50 and weigh 360g.

They are super-cute, with each egg having been hand-dipped in a duck egg blue wax "shell".

The egg boxes are now available in almost 600 M&S stores up and down the country.

Those with a more savoury-tooth can sometimes feel left out of the fun at Easter, so this year, we wanted to create a must-have gift for cheese lovers too!

M&S product developer Rosie Eiduks said: "Not only are our Mini Cheesy Eggs a picture-perfect gift, they’re also completely delicious."

She added the eggs were "beautiful served on an Easter lunch cheeseboard, sliced into a sandwich or salad or loaded on top of crackers".

The new eggs are great in a sandwich or served with crackers (Credit: M&S)

And, if you like the look of the Mini Cheesy Eggs, you're going to love the Big Cheesy Egg when it launches into 250 M&S stores next Wednesday (March 18).

It weighs 300g and is roughly the size of a goose egg. It features the same delicious cheese recipe, just on a larger scale.

It'll set you back £8.

"Delicious as it is, we know not everyone loves chocolate, and that the nation is actually divided between Team Sweet and Team Savoury," M&S rep Rosie said.

She added: "Those with a more savoury-tooth can sometimes feel left out of the fun at Easter, so this year, we wanted to create a must-have gift for cheese lovers too!"

Indeed, M&S has throughly looked into the Team Sweet and Team Savoury debate, conducting a survey that supports the launch of the eggs.

It revealed that more than half of Brits prefer savoury snacks over sweet ones.

Walkers has also launched a savoury Easter egg (Credit: Walkers)

Dubbed the Easter Egg-xit poll, it showed that although a quarter of British adults (26%) say they never get tired of eating chocolate at Easter, 41% actually prefer eating cheese over chocolate, and a quarter (23%) would rather give up chocolate than cheese at Easter.

Meanwhile, one in six (15%) wished there were more savoury treat options at Easter.

It looks like their Easter prayers have now been answered.

