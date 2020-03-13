Costa launches cute Easter chick cakes topped with white chocolate as part of its spring menu

Costa Coffee has launched its spring menu and we have to admit it looks deliciously cute.

New cakes, returning favourites and a trio of hot chocolates are all on hand to tempt your tastebuds.

Head to Costa for your spring coffee and cake fix (Credit: Costa)

Top of our must-try list are the new Chirpy Chick Cakes.

The vanilla sponge cakes are topped with white chocolate and vanilla frosting and decorated to look like a cute Easter chick.

Too cute to eat? Surely there's no such thing!

The store's cute Chirpy Chick Cakes (Credit: Costa)

Costa said: "Decorated with cute chocolate eyes, white and orange chocolate buttons, this is the perfect treat to enjoy while getting into the Easter spirit."

Making a return to the spring menu is the fan-favourite Chocolate Cornflake Nest.

This " scrumptious sweet treat" features chocolate covered cornflakes in a nest-shaped cake filled with candy-covered chocolate eggs.

Enjoy a hot chocolate and the timeless Chocolate Cornflake Nest (Credit: Costa)

Costa added that the cake was "sure to satisfy anyone looking for a timeless Easter fix".

"Costa is celebrating Easter by adding delectable new items to its spring menu that even the Easter Bunny would be envious of," a rep revealed.

There are also plenty of scrummy drinks on the menu that pair perfectly with the new cakes.

There's also a chocolate Frostino on the menu (Credit: Costa)

Pick from one of the store's three hot chocolates – regular, white or the super-cute and Instagrammable Ruby Cocoa Hot Chocolate.

Made using a rare ruby cocoa bean, which gives the drink its fabulous pink hue, fans have been swooning over the "iconic" hot chocolate since it launched earlier this year.

"Costa has pink hot chocolate, pink pink pink!! I want!!" said one fan of the cute hot drink at the time.

"The new Costa things seem so nice!" said another coffee shop fan.

There's also a meal deal on offer in store too, costing £4.95.

You can chose from a selection of Primo hot drinks, iced coffees or any pre-packaged soft drink.

You'll get change from a fiver with one of the store's meal deals (Credit: Costa)

Then select a toastie, panini, sandwich, soup, salad or meal pot and either a packet of crisps, popcorn or a single piece of fruit.

Sadly you'll have to splash the cash and pay extra for one of the Easter cakes, but we reckon it'll be worth it!

We've tried the Rolo muffin and can confirm it's delicious (Credit: Costa)

The new additions are available in Costa stores nationwide now.

