McDonald’s has launched a Biscoff McFlurry and ice cream fans are entirely thrilled.

The frozen treat features creamy vanilla ice cream “sprinkled generously with Lotus Biscoff crumbs”.

However, there’s one small problem for UK-based Lotus fans.

McDonald’s has launched a new Biscoff McFlurry (Credit: McDonald’s)

So what do we know about the Biscoff McFlurry?

The McDonald’s website has all the information on the new “treat”.

It states: “Here’s a classic treat but this time, sprinkled generously with Lotus Biscoff crumbs for that flavourful blend of caramelised cookies and sweet vanilla.”

We’re not drooling, you are!

Early testers have already submitted their views to the Twittersphere.

Just tried Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and I think it should stay on the menu forever.

One said: “The Biscoff McFlurry is actually nicer than the Oreo one!”

Another fan added: “Just tried Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and I think it should stay on the menu forever.”

Meanwhile, a third commented: “I just tried the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry and it was sooo good OMG!”

It comprises soft vanilla ice cream topped with crushed Biscoff biscuits (Credit: McDonald’s)

So what’s the bad news for UK-based Biscoff ice cream fans?

However, as we hinted, there is some bad news for Brits wanting to try it.

It’s just gone on sale in Singapore – but it is available closer to home, having already been launched in Belgium and France.

So could it be heading to the UK soon?

If it doesn’t, the Singaporean testers don’t seem to think it would be that hard to recreate at home.

“Honest opinion on the new Lotus Biscoff McFlurry: They taste really good but it’s not worth it for the price. It’s literally just Lotus Biscuits mixed with vanilla ice cream,” said one.

Another agreed.

“We were less impressed with the new McFlurry flavour that is basically vanilla ice cream topped with Lotus Biscoff crumbs.

“Perhaps only huge Speculoos/Biscoff fans would appreciate this new item. Or maybe they’re already making this at home,” they added.

