Ice cream rolls machine Pan-n-Ice – loved by Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden – is the new must-have kitchen gadget.

However, the ladies have found two very different uses for the machine.

While Holly kept things tame, using it to make ice cream rolls with daughter Belle, Amanda made herself a frozen Margherita using Pan-n-Ice.

We know which we’d rather!

Holly and Belle have made the ice cream rolls on their home machine (Credit: Instagram)

What are ice cream rolls and what does the machine do?

The new food trend is thought to have originated in Thailand. There, street food stalls make it on what looks like a giant crepe maker before your very eyes.

However, instead of the iron base being blisteringly hot, it’s freezing cold – and the batter that’s poured on is melted ice cream.

Toppings – such as strawberries, chocolate bars and Oreo cookies – are then placed on top, before it’s all mixed in with a chopping motion courtesy of two paint scraper-like spatulas.

The ice cream is quickly spread into a thin layer on the cold surface, where it freezes almost instantly.

The scrapers are then used to roll the ice cream up from one side of the cold plate to the other.

It’s fascinating to watch being made and the end result is lighter, airier, tastier ice cream.

But what do you do if you’re not planning a trip to Thailand any time soon?

Well, we have just the thing…

Amanda Holden in action with her machine (Credit: TikTok)

So can I buy an ice cream roll machine to make it myself?

You can indeed.

The UK’s original ice roll company Pan-n-Ice has DIY kits that have been tested out by celebrities including Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby.

With hers, Holly’s daughter Belle can be seen making ice cream rolls with hundreds and thousands, Treat sauces and Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Amanda, meanwhile, decided to make a boozy frozen cocktail and quipped: “I always wanted to be a plasterer,” of the technique needed.

So how much are the kits?

The home kits currently have 30% off online here.

You can get the Roll Plate for £44.99, then add ice cream and topping packs.

Our favourite is the Ultimate Ingredients Bundle, which costs £32.95 and includes Flakes, a jar of Biscoff, popping candy, Ferrero Rocher and Nutella.

Then you’ll have to add in the Ice Cream Mix. A triple pack costs £15.95 and makes up to 45 servings.

Or buy the entire thing in the brand’s Ultimate Pack.

It costs £84.95 and contains everything you need to make around 40 servings of the ice cream rolls.

The only other thing you’ll need is a freezer that gets down to a pretty chilly -22 degrees!

