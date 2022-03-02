Baileys Irish Cream launches new chocolate Easter Sundae egg and it’s smashing!

There’s a new Baileys Irish Cream Easter egg and we are officially in love.

The new chocolate egg is oozing with the delicious taste of chocolate and Baileys – and looks just like an ice cream sundae.

So if you’re a fan of chocolate and booze, this one’s for you!

The new Easter Sundae egg is the perfect late night snack for Baileys fans (Credit: Baileys)

Baileys Irish Cream launches new Easter Sundae egg

Baileys has left half the nation drooling with the release of its brand-new Easter Sundae Egg.

The egg is made from Belgian chocolate combined with a hint of that signature Baileys Irish Cream flavour.

As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also dripping with a heavenly fudge-flavoured chocolate sauce!

And, for the finishing touch, the egg is sprinkled with chocolate buttons and salted caramel crispies.

It’s impossible to resist, so we won’t be waiting till Easter Sunday to tuck in!

What else is on sale from Baileys this Easter?

Returning again this year is the crowd-pleasing Strawberries & Cream Baileys Easter Egg.

The dessert is perfect for any fruit fans looking for the perfect blend of strawberries and chocolate.

It delivers a creamy white chocolate shell, filled with dried strawberry pieces that will make your mouth water.

Once you start tasting it, you won’t be able to stop!

As well as the egg, you are also treated with four creamy Baileys truffle hearts.

Baileys Salted Caramel Egg makes a comeback

The fan-favourite Salted Caramel Egg is also back for another year.

The Easter egg offers an exciting combination of salted caramel and milk chocolate.

It’s a chocoholic’s paradise!

The smooth chocolate shell is covered with an explosion crunchy salted caramel pieces.

And to top it all off, you also get four additional chocolates filled with Baileys Original Irish Cream and salted caramel.

Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs have returned again this year (Credit: Pexels)

Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs

As if things couldn’t get more exciting for all the Baileys lovers, Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs will also be making a return this year.

Each packet contains nine luxury chocolate eggs coated with a gold shell and filled with a creamy Baileys centre.

What more could you want?

Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs are the perfect gift to share with your loved ones this Easter.

But we won’t blame you if you decide to keep them all to yourself.

Celebrate Easter with Baileys brand new Sundae Easter Egg (Credit: Pexels)

Where can I buy the new Easter egg?

Baileys’ Easter egg range is available on the Lir Chocolates website, Lirchocolates.com.

Go on, we know you’re dying to give it a try!

