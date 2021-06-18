Baileys Irish Cream Cornetto-style cones are on sale at Poundland and Lidl and they look amazing!

Instagrammer Helen J Tea taste tested the cones this week and shared her review with her Baileys-loving followers.

And, judging by the response to the post, the Baileys Cornettos won’t be in the freeze aisle for long!

Baileys Irish Cream Cornettos are on sale now (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What do we know about the Baileys Irish Cream cones?

The cones launched last year but they’re back for 2021.

Now all we need is the sunshine to make a reappearance – not that a bit of rain will stop us from indulging!

Helen said: “Absolutely LOVE the cones – I especially love how there’s layers of crunchy milk chocolate throughout the ice cream.”

She said she also tried the Baileys Magnum-style stick lollies and, while she admits they’re “good”, the cones are better.

“The sticks are good too but as the chocolate has quite an intense flavour I preferred the effect of having it swirled in the ice cream,” she said.

Helen got hers in Lidl, but her followers have also spotted them in Poundland.

Magnum-style ice cream sticks are also on sale (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

What have Baileys fans said about the ice creams?

It doesn’t seem like Baileys fans will be waiting for the sunshine to scoff them either!

“Wow!” said one with the love heart eyes emoji.

“That looks so good,” said another.

“The cones look so so delicious,” said another.

“Cones are definitely better than sticks!!” another agreed. “These look so good, can’t wait to try,” they added.

“I don’t usually eat ice cream,” said another, “but I HAVE to try these!”

Have you tried the new Baileys Colada? (Credit: Baileys)

What else is new from Baileys?

New this summer from the booze gods at Baileys is a brand spanking new flavour.

You can pick up the new piña colada-flavour Baileys Colada online and in supermarkets including Tesco now.

If we can’t go on holiday, we’ll most definitely be bringing the beach vibes to Blighty!

