Baileys is treating fans to yet another exciting new launch – and this time it’s a delicious box of decadent Baileys Macarons.

If you’re a fan of Baileys or simply love a good dessert, you’re in for a treat!

This delicious new macarons certainly won’t leave you disappointed.

In fact, we’d go so far as to say they’re worthy of a Hollywood handshake!

New Baileys Macarons come in three exciting flavours (Credit: Iceland)

What are Baileys Macarons?

The macarons are made from a divine meringue base filled with an exquisite cream.

And, to finish it off nicely, it’s flavoured with the signature taste of Baileys.

They also come in three wonderful flavours – Coffee, Chocolate and Salted Caramel.

Take it from us, the beautiful combination of Baileys and buttercream tastes like heaven!

It’s the perfect treat to enjoy throughout the winter holidays.

Macarons come in many delicious flavours, but surely there’s nothing better than the Original Irish Cream! (Credit: Unspalsh)

Where can I buy them?

Baileys Macarons can currently be found in Iceland stores for only £4.

You can also pick them up online.

These glorious goodies come in a pack of 12, so share them with your family and the people you love.

Over the age of 18 of course!

What do fans think?

Fans are rushing to Iceland, eager to try the tasty new treat.

Lots of people have flooded the comments section of @Newfoodsuk’s Instagram post to share their excitement for the new launch.

The post is captioned: “New Baileys Macarons! Flavours include Coffee, Chocolate and Salted Caramel! Now available at Iceland.”

One Baileys fan commented: “Going to Iceland tomorrow”.

Another fan said: “Get me to Iceland these look amazing!!”

Someone else wrote: “These look good!”

“Yum,” said another echoing the sentiments of many, who also included love heart eye emojis.

