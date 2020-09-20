Baileys hot chocolate exists and we reckon it’s perfect for the chillier autumn nights.

While Britain has enjoyed something of an Indian summer these past few days, it’s not expected to last.

Chillier weather and darker nights are about to set in.

And there’s surely no better accompaniment to those autumn nights than a warming, boozy hot chocolate.

The hot chocolate looks entirely divine (Credit: Studio)

Boozy hot chocolate

Well, luckily for you, we’ve discovered a hot drink that combines two of our most favourite things – Baileys and chocolate.

The “indulgent” Baileys Hot Chocolate looks divine.

It comes in a gorgeous black and cream tin that takes its inspiration from the classic Original Irish Cream bottle.

Read more: Home Bargains launches Halloween Blood Orange gin

And, inside said tin, is a hot chocolate mix that is “infused” with actual real-life Baileys.

Yum!

A true delight for a Baileys lover.

“Indulgent hot chocolate infused with Baileys,” the item description on the Studio website says.

All you have to do is mix the powdered hot chocolate mix with warm milk and, voila, your boozy hot chocolate is ready.

It comes in a tub inspired by the Original Irish Cream bottle (Credit: Studio)

If you want to go the extra mile, why not top it with some whipped cream, which just happens to be the website’s serving suggestion.

Studio has also topped it with some rather delicious-looking chocolate shavings.

It’ll set you back £6.99 for the 198g tin.

More boozy Christmas goodies

The online store has a few other Baileys items in its Christmas range, too.

Read more: Phillip Schofield launches his own gin advent calendar

You can team your hot chocolate with a trio of chocolate truffle bars.

Pick from Baileys Salted Caramel, Espresso Truffle or Original Irish Cream.

The three-pack costs £9.99 – and we’ll most definitely be adding it to our Christmas lists.

“A true delight for a Baileys lover. Indulge yourself in three bars of the finest Baileys chocolate, the salted caramel truffle bar, milk chocolate truffle bar and chocolate and espresso truffle bar.

The site also has a trio of Baileys chocolate truffle bars (Credit: Studio)

“Far too good to share!” the blurb added.

Studio shoppers tend to agree.

One commented: “Wow! These chocolates are very tasty, smooth and just oh so delicious.”

They added: “Going to buy more for sure.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be stocking up.