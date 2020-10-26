Asda has launched a giant pig in blanket ahead of the festive season and it’s apparently “very tasty”.

The Extra Special Ultimate Pig In Blanket weighs in at 650g and feeds 10.

Asda revealed it’s a “single, succulent” pig in blanket that measures a foot in length!

Asda’s giant pig in blanket is on sale now and costs £5 (Credit: Asda)

What’s the giant pig in blanket made from?

It’s made with “prime cuts of British pork and wrapped in rashers of dry cured, oak-smoked bacon”.

The Asda website states: “A Christmas classic turned into the ultimate centerpiece.”

Indeed, a picture of the giant pig in blanket shows it surrounded by another Christmas staple, Brussels sprouts!

Your new soon-to-be festive favourite can also be cooked from frozen, should relatives descend at the last minute and you have nothing defrosted.

Each slice contains 152 calories, while the whole thing costs a fiver.

That means it costs just 50p per person.

It can be cooked from frozen (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

‘I could eat this all to myself’

NewFoodsUK has already bought one and posted a rather delicious-looking picture of the jumbo sausage cooked and ready to eat.

“Looks so good,” said one pigs in blanket fan.

“I’m going to get one,” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

“I could eat this all to myself,” declared another.

“Holy hell!” another posted.

Imagine a few slices of this in a Boxing Day sandwich!

“OMG it’s so giant!” exclaimed another.

“Look at the size of it!” said another.

“Imagine a few slices of this in a Boxing Day sandwich,” another said.

“Why wait till Boxing Day I say?!” their pal replied.

The tasty treat will provide the perfect Christmas centrepiece (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

Sausage to bacon ‘ratio’ applauded

Another suggested serving it as a sausage and mash-style dish to their pal.

“Yes yes!” came the reply.

“Or in a baguette!” they added.

Others commented on the “ratio” of sausage to bacon.

Asda are rumoured to have used more than 500g of sausage meat to make the giant festive offering, wrapping it in around 100g of bacon.

“I like this. Puts the sausage clearly in control when it comes to ratios,” said one sausage fan.

