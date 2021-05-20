Ice cream freezers at Asda are expecting a devilishly good restock next week.

With summer holidays perhaps a little in doubt, cocktails by the pool may be but a distant dream.

However, the good people at luxury ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs have come up with quite the solution.

Cocktail-flavoured ice creams that go on sale just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

In the absence of holidays, this is surely the next best thing (Credit: Haagen-Dazs)

Haagen-Dazs cocktail ice cream range on sale soon at Asda

The luxury ice cream maker is launching two new flavours next week (May 23).

As a result, you’ll be able to pick up the new Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada Ice Cream in Asda‘s freezer very soon.

Read more: Aldi launches McDonald’s-inspired fast food range and it’s less than half the price of the real thing

A rep explained: “As the summer vacation is still looking uncertain, luxury ice cream brand, Häagen-Dazs, is bringing a exotic moment of joy to the UK this summer.”

One bite and you’ll almost think you’re on holiday – almost.

They continued that the range is inspired by “two of the UK’s favourite cocktails”.

And the rep added that the “refreshing new flavours offer the taste of the tropics we’ve all been craving this year”.

The Lime Mojito Sorbet features ‘a touch of rum’ (Credit: Haagen-Dazs)

Mojito sorbet on sale at Asda next week

If you’re after something light to round off your meal, opt for the Lime Mojito Sorbet.

Read more: Cadbury Dairy Milk Hedgehog bar launches at B&M but where does the name come from?

It’s infused with a touch of rum and a generous swirl of sweet mint coulis, much like the boozy cocktail of the same name.

The sorbet is vegan and contains 0.97% alcohol per tub – so there’s no need to worry about a hangover the next day!

There’s also an ice cream for piña colada fans (Credit: Haagen-Dazs)

Piña Colada ice cream coming right up!

The second flavour, Piña Colada, is “luxuriously creamy with coconut and pineapple ice cream”.

There’s even an indulgent swirl of pineapple rum sauce.

“One bite and you’ll almost think you’re on holiday – almost,” the rep joked.

The Piña Colada flavour contains just 0.80% alcohol per tub.

And, when they launch, they come with an RRP of £4.99 – which is also a darn sight cheaper than an actual cocktail.

Race you to the checkout!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.