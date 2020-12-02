Asda has launched a giant Pig In Blanket Sausage Roll as part of its Christmas food range.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Asda revealed: “Oof, that’s a whopper!”

And indeed it is.

The Christmas treat weighs in at 450g and serves 10.

The new Pig In Blanket Sausage Roll is indeed a ‘whopper’ (Credit: Asda)

What did Asda say about its Christmas food range?

Posting a picture of the meaty offering to Instagram, Asda revealed all about the festive sausage Brits are now clamouring to get their hands on.

“Our Giant Pig in Blanket Sausage Roll was made for your Christmas table,” the post declared.

“Encased in streaky bacon and wrapped in beautifully golden puff pastry, this is an absolute winner with the whole family.”

It features a huge sausage wrapped in bacon sticking out of its pastry casing. The finishing touch is a rather festive star.

Pigs in blankets are an integral part of Christmas dinner (Credit: Food And Drink/Shutterstock)

What have pigs in blankets fans said about the launch?

“Yummmm,” one soon-to-be shopper commented on Asda’s post.

“Looks very tasty!!” said another.

“It’s on my Christmas list!” another revealed.

“I MUST HAVE ONE!!” screamed another pigs in blanket fan.

“Yes please,” said another.

“Two of my favourite things combined,” another Brit commented.

“Ooo well… be rude not try at least five,” said another keen for 50 servings of the giant sausage roll.

“Mine’s bigger,” said one adding the cheeky winking emoji.

“Rude,” their friend replied with the crying with laughter emoji.

“Looks amazing,” another commented.

“I’m adding this to my growing list of Christmas food to buy,” another commented on the Asda post.

Enjoy one freshly baked in store or cook your own at home (Credit: Asda)

How much does it cost?

You can pick up the giant Pig In Blanket Sausage Roll in store and online now.

It costs £5 and serves 10, making it just 50p a slice.

You’ll be looking at 142 calories per serving, or 1,420 for the whole thing!

It’s from the food to order range, so you have to oven cook it from chilled for 35 minutes before devouring it.

However, Asda is also selling them freshly cooked in store!

The new sausage roll could just steal the show from your turkey this Christmas (Credit: Food And Drink/Shutterstock)

More pigs in blankets goodies at Asda

The new launch is just one of seven new pigs in blanket-theme offerings Asda has launched.

Fans can now enjoy pigs in blankets crisps and peanuts.

There are also double chilli pigs in blankets, candied pigs in blankets topped with sugar and spice, Extra Special pigs in blankets and mini cocktail sausage ones in the range too.

Undoubtedly the best part of the Christmas dinner, the new range looks set to be a firm favourite with Asda shoppers.

The store’s Loretta Briggs said: “We know that pigs in blankets are a firm festive favourite with our customers, and this year we wanted to expand our range to become the one-stop shop for the nation’s favourite trimming.

“From lunchtime snacks to stand-out sides, our extensive pigs in blankets range offers high-quality festive flavours, and great value products for all the family to enjoy this Christmas.”

