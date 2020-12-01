Lovers of Baileys and cake are in luck as the best-selling Baileys Chocolate Yule Log has returned to supermarkets just in time for Christmas 2020.

Nothing says Christmas quite like a glass of Baileys.

However, the chocolate Yule log takes the festive tipple to a whole new even more delicious level.

So what’s it made of? Well, we’re about to tell you.

Lovers of Baileys and cake are in for a treat this Christmas (Credit: Baileys)

What’s inside the Yule log?

Described by the makers as “pure indulgence”, the Yule log is the “perfect treat for adults” this festive season.

There’s always a moment to fit a bit of Baileys indulgence into your day, no matter what the occasion.

It features a soft chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate-flavoured frosting which is then coated in milk chocolate.

However, the real cherry on top of the cake is the fact that it’s “covered with the signature Baileys frosting”.

It’s also finished with bronzed chocolate curls and an edible chocolate Baileys plaque.

The Yule log looks entirely delicious (Credit: Baileys)

What have Baileys fans said about the cake?

“My absolute dream. I’ll get one for festive day!” said one Brit.

“We need this in our lives,” said another tagging a friend.

One person has already bought the Chocolate Yule Log.

However, they’re unsure if it’ll last for the next couple of weeks…

“The chances of this #Baileys Yule Log making it to Christmas? Pretty slim!” they laughed.

You can also get your hands on these mini salted caramel Baileys cupcakes (Credit: Baileys)

Other things in the Baileys festive range

If Yule logs aren’t your thing, Baileys has also recently launched its Chocolate Treat Blondie Bars.

And there’s also a box of Salted Caramel Mini Cupcakes that we reckon might just have our name on!

The Baileys Chocolate Yule Log costs £5 and is available at Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Co-op now.

You can pick up the Blondie Bars in Asda and Tesco for £1.50 per pack.

The Baileys Salted Caramel Mini Cupcakes cost £4 for a pack of nine.

A rep revealed: “This year we have it all, pocket-sized Chocolate Treat Blondie bars for the build up to the festive period, the at-home family party must haves in the cupcakes, and the Yule Log, a staple centrepiece for the Christmas dinner table.

“After all, what is Christmas without Baileys?”

