Asda has launched the cutest Christmas cake and it’s all we want to be eating come December 25.

The cake – a deliciously moist chocolate sponge – is on sale now and will create the perfect centrepiece on Christmas Day.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to the little cutie, who even has a name!

Yes, step aside Colin and Percy, this is Bruce’s time to shine.

Asda has launched a new festive treat that’ll rival the traditional fruit cake (Credit: Asda)

What do we know about the Asda Christmas cake?

Asda has launched the adorably delicious Bruce the Brussels Spout Cake.

However, far from being made of the decisive veg, Bruce is actually crafted from layers of chocolate cake sandwiched with chocolate frosting.

His adorable smiling face will no doubt light up the room and ensure everyone eats their festive greens this Christmas.

He’s even wearing a cute Christmas hat.

Asda revealed: “The smiling centrepiece is the perfect addition to any festive table, and will be sure to delight loved ones big and small throughout the season.”

Bruce is made from chocolate sponge sandwiched with chocolate frosting (Credit: Asda)

What have shoppers said about the cake?

One look on social media certainly appears to confirm Bruce will be a Christmas 2020 hit.

“OMG I love it! Everyone needs a Bruce in their life!” one fan of the cake declared.

“That is my kind of cake,” said another.

“OMG I love him!” said another.

“He is cute,” another commented.

“Get me one for Christmas,” another posted tagging a friend.

“He’s too cute,” another confirmed.

“This will be our Christmas cake!” said another, appearing to ditch the traditional festive fruit cake.

@asda @AsdaServiceTeam Where can I find your Bruce the Brussel sprout cake? For love nor money, me and my sprout obsessed mum cannot find it! 😭 not online, not in store, it’s like it doesn’t exist. Please help a mumma and her toot tolerating daughter this Christmas 😢🙏🏻😂 — J∆DE 🍉 (@JadeC31) November 30, 2020

‘The only way to eat sprouts’

Describing the cake, Asda commented: “The kids won’t be turning their noses up at the sprouts this year.

“Bruce the Brussels Sprout Cake is made with delicious layers of moist chocolate sponge with a chocolate frosting, topped with a mini festive Santa hat – helping ensure everyone enjoys eating their festive greens this year.”

The kids won’t be turning their noses up at the sprouts this year.

Indeed, some even declared that Bruce would be the only sprout they’d be eating this Christmas.

“The only sprout I’m eating!” another quipped.

“The only way to eat sprouts,” another agreed.

Where can I buy the cake and how much does it cost?

If you feel the same, you can pop into store and pick up Bruce for just £10.

He’s also available to buy online.

