Is Amazon still delivering in the UK? Latest news amid coronavirus fears

The coronavirus pandemic has seen customers asking if online retailer Amazon is still delivering parcels in the UK.

The confusion comes as Amazon customers on Twitter have reported delays of up to a month for one-day Prime deliveries.

Over the weekend, customers claimed that certain non-essential items were showing late April delivery dates due to the current crisis increasing demand.

Amazon is still delivering in the UK but orders are taking longer to reach customers (Credit: Cover Images)

"Amazon Prime is now showing April 21 delivery dates for many non-essential items," said one Twitter user.

They said it came "as the company prioritises the most in-demand goods during this global health crisis".

This was despite the items being listed as available with Prime express shipping – which comes with an annual service charge.

While some in stock items are arriving within five days, some are on a month-long delay.

The company revealed it has "changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing and third-party seller processes" during the crisis.

Online shoppers have vented their frustration at long delivery times on Prime (Credit: Pexels)

A rep told ED!: "To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing and third-party seller processes."

The rep continued that this was to "prioritise stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers".

They added: "This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual."

Amazon also revealed that it was "following guidance from public health officials as we work to fulfil customer orders".

To serve our customers in need, we’ve changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing and third-party seller processes to prioritise stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers.

It added: "In some instances this may impact where, when and how packages can be delivered."

The rep continued: "Amazon will deliver the order as fast as possible and notify you at dispatch by email if we can ship the order sooner."

The statement isn't enough for shoppers scrambling to order goods, though.

Amazon is still open for business in the UK (Credit: Pexels)

One revealed she had tried to order groceries online, only to be met with errors at checkout.

"They should just say there are no delivery options available and not allow you to shop. I had THIRTY FIVE items in my cart!!!! And had to delete them ALLLL! Did you manage to get groceries? I hope so!!" she said.

However, ED! ordered a non-essential item online from Amazon at 9pm last night (March 22) and the parcel arrived at lunchtime today (March 23).

