Coronavirus: 18-year-old boy becomes Britain's youngest victim as death toll reaches 281

The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly claimed its youngest British victim.

As the death toll hit 281, it was revealed than an 18-year-old boy had become the youngest person in the UK to die after contracting the virus.

The teen is said to have had underlying health conditions and passed away at a hospital in Coventry.

An 18-year-old boy has become the youngest victim of coronavirus after he died in hospital (Credit: Cover Images)

Professor Kiran Patel, chief medical officer at the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Hospitals NHS Trust, confirmed the tragic news to The Sun yesterday (March 22), the Daily Mail reported.

He said: "We can confirm that sadly a patient who was being treated for significant underlying health issues has passed away at University Hospital, Coventry."

He added: "Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient's family and loved ones at this difficult time."

The news came as thousands of Brits flocked to the seaside over the weekend, flouting the social distancing regulations, amid sunny spring weather.

Coastal towns were inundated with visitors, with some pubs on the Kent coast slammed after serving "takeaway" alcohol from a hatch.

Boris Johnson has laid out strict social distancing guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus (Credit: Splash News)

Revellers were pictured congregating in groups outside the pubs – ignoring social distancing regulations and potentially furthering the spread of the disease.

Young people – those under 70 and not in the at risk category – have been encouraged to look after their mental health and spend some time outside every day.

However, that comes with the understanding that they must maintain a distance of two metres from people they do not share a home with.

If the regulations aren't adhered to, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he will crack down and introduce tougher measures in a bid to flatten the curve.

Brits ignored social distancing regulations over the weekend and headed out to parks and beaches (Credit: RMV/Shutterstock)

In his Sunday (March 22) press conference, in response to scenes on beaches and in parks across the UK, he appeared to signal Britain was heading for lockdown.

Boris said: "I don't think you need to use your imagination very much to see where we might have to go, and we will think about this very very actively in the next 24 hours."

Schools across the UK are now closed to all but children of key workers, while restaurants and shops are also following suit and closing their doors.

