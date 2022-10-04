Amanda Holden hits back at frenzy over her braless pics: ‘Get over it!’

Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden has spoken up after the internet frenzy following her braless photos.

The 51-year-old has become accustomed to the internet going into meltdown when she goes braless in the skintight outfits she favours for her commute to the Heart Radio offices in London, where she co-hosts the breakfast show with Jamie Theakston.

But these photos aren’t the only time Amanda has made headlines for her wardrobe choices.

The star is notorious for her daring dresses on Britain’s Got Talent, which often results in a blizzard of Ofcom complaints. She also loves to get her followers in a tizzy by posting revealing pictures on Instagram.

Amanda Holden outside Global Radio studios (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden on Heart Radio

The star opened up to The Sun in an exclusive interview as she finally addressed the controversy surrounding her wardrobe decisions. She joked: “Jennifer Aniston has the same problem. We’re very sensitive to weather conditions! But I’m just like, ‘Get over it’.

“It doesn’t seem to matter when you see boys’ nipple, so I just don’t get why it matters when you can see girls.

“It’s everyone else that makes the fuss about them. But I have no problem with it. They’ve got their own management and they’re insured!”

Radio star Amanda Holden attends Press Day for the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda latest venture

Amanda recently announced her upcoming collaboration and makeup range with Revolution Pro.

This isn’t the star’s first foray into the beauty industry – last year her enviable blonde locks won her the role as brand ambassador for Charles Worthington London.

The judge sang her praises for Friends star Jennifer Aniston and 53-year-old Jennifer Lopez in regards to her upcoming collection, sharing how revolutionary it is to see older women garnering the same opportunities as their younger counterparts.

Amanda Holden has a new upcoming challenge (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda to take on Three Peaks Challenge

Last month, Amanda announced her intention to take part in the ‘3 Peaks Challenge’.

The challenge will take place on Friday, October 7, and will see the TV personality scale Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis – the highest mountains of Wales, England and Scotland.

Amanda is taking on the challenge in aid of Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

The charity raises money and awareness for smaller charities supporting disadvantaged people across the UK.

The challenge is due to kick-off on Thursday, October 6, when the radio host will begin her climb with Snowdon – Wales’ highest mountain.

She’ll then move onto to Scafell Peak, before tackling Ben Nevis for the finale.

