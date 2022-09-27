Amanda Holden reveals ‘triggering’ comment made by doctor after stillbirth of baby Theo

TV star Amanda Holden has made a heart-wrenching confession about the sad stillbirth of her son Theo.

He was born at 28 weeks in 2011.

Speaking on her radio show this morning (September 27), she revealed a particularly ‘triggering’ comment made by doctors after the event.

Amanda Holden opened up about the tragic loss of her son Theo in 2011 (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden left brokenhearted by stillbirth

The conversation occurred as she and co-host Jamie Theakston were joined by the charity Aching Arms, which brings comfort after baby loss.

Speaking live on-air this morning, Amanda recalled her own her ‘awful’ experience of losing son Theo 11 years ago.

Speaking to Ross Sullivan from the charity, Amanda explained: “I will never forget when I went through something, that I would imagine is very similar to your [experience].”

She said: “We lost our baby Theo at 28 weeks. They very sensitively moved me into another room so I could deliver him without having to hear the lovely babies screaming on a normal ward.

“Often that’s not thought about, it’s little things like that.”

I know you’re going home empty handed

She added: “I remember the lady afterwards as well when we went for a chat also said: ‘I know you’re going home empty handed’ is what she said to me.”

She added: “So I felt like some sort of game show contestant, so it’s all of that language that I know this charity will be helping people to avoid and educate them on how best to deal with something so awful. It’s just awful.”

Theo would be 11

Earlier this year, Amanda opened up about son Theo who would have turned 11 in February. On her Instagram she shared: “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey.”

Fans poured their support for the star into the comments for Amanda. One fan commented: “Wishing you love and strength always and hope Theo’s birthday was a peaceful one.”

Another added: “They are always with you, a moment in your arms a life time in your heart.”

Followers with similar experiences empathised with Amanda, and shared their own experiences. One fan wrote: “it’s the hardest thing to go through,Iv been through it twice myself.”

Another added: “My son would have been 16 this March. It doesn’t get any easier. Lots of love to you and your family.”

“Thank-you for bringing awareness in such a devastating time! My sister had my niece born sleeping (full term no complications) Sept 2010,” wrote a third.

Amanda Holden gave birth to son Theo as a stillbirth at 28 weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden reignites ‘feud’ with Phillip Schofield

Elsewhere, Amanda Holden appeared to have taken a dig at Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby over the ‘queue-jumping’ saga.

The comments reignited rumours of a feud between Amanda and Phillip, which have circulated for years.

Amanda’s remarks came as she discussed a commercial relationship for David Beckham.

The former footballer was among celebrities such as Susanna Reid and Tilda Swinton who queued for hours to pay their respects in Westminster Hall.

Amanda’s co-presenter raised the subject, saying: “So David Beckham has landed a seven-figure deal with Qatar’s World Cup sponsor, Doritos.

“I love Doritos. I’d love a seven-figure deal.”

Meanwhile, Amanda cheekily replied with a play on words that referenced David’s queuing.

She said, grinning: “Get in line. Well, I mean he did get in line. Good on him.”

