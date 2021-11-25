Amanda Holden has flashed her nipples on Instagram as she wore another gorgeous, perfect outfit.

The 50-year-old star is no stranger to forward-facing fashion choices.

And she’s wowed with another elegant ensemble.

Amanda wore the perfect winter outfit (Credit: Instagram)

What was Amanda Holden wearing on Instagram?

Amanda once again took to the social media site to show off her enviable figure… and her even more enviable wardrobe.

The outfit showcased perfect autumn and winter colours.

On top show wore a brushed, mustard-coloured jumper from Sonder Studio, matched with a deep bronze A-line leather skirt from Sosander.

Amanda completed the stunning outfit off with a pair of Karen Millen suede boots.

And, as ever, the star left little to the imagination.

Amanda’s Instagram fans love her outfits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda’s no stranger to sending Instagram fans wild

Amanda is no stranger to showcasing her incredible figure, and earlier this month she posed in a black lingerie set.

Part of an ad by JD Williams, she stripped off to black lace knickers and a sheer black bralet top.

And the racy snaps got her fans hot under the collar.

“Wow, looking gorgeous,” one fan said.

“How can someone be this gorgeous,” another asked.

Amanda and guests on I Can See Your Voice (Credit: BBC)

What’s Amanda appearing in next?

The next time we see Amanda on our screen will be in the Christmas special of BBC show I Can See Your Voice.

She teased filming a few months ago, and now first-look pictures have been unveiled.

Amanda will appear alongside Kimmy Carr and Alison Hammond, as well as guest star Leona Lewis.

Transmission details should be released soon.