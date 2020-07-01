All the changes to your cinema experience as they reopen this weekend

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given cinemas the green light to reopen this weekend, but things will be pretty different post-lockdown.

Come "Super Saturday", cinema chain Odeon has said it'll reopen 10 of its cinemas, with a further 88 set to follow suit by July 16.

But how will the cinema experience differ from before? Vastly, it seems…

Which films will be shown?

With the film industry grinding to a halt during the pandemic, there's a shortage of new movies to show.

The cinema experience will be vastly different from before lockdown (Credit: Unsplash)

Many new films have gone straight to Sky, with cinema chain Cineworld delaying its opening till the end of the month as a result.

But Showcase Cinemas isn't deterred by the lack of new releases and has come up with a plan.

"Whether you want to revisit 2020 Oscar winners in all their glory, take a trip down memory lane, catch a film you didn’t get chance to see first time round or get the kids out of the house, you can sit back, relax and enjoy your favourite movie on the big screen for just £5," said a rep.

Showcase will be showing British war film 1917, Bohemian Rhapsody, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Despicable Me and Beauty and the Beast.

All cinemas have introduced new safety measures (Credit: Showcase Cinemas)

Action fans can catch Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Jurassic World and Fast & Furious 7 will also be on the bill.

Sit back, relax and enjoy your favourite movie on the big screen for just £5.

Classics including Back To The Future, Terminator and Pulp Fiction will also be showing, alongside The Shining and The Shawshank Redemption.

Safety first

Showcase has said it has a "thorough cleaning regime in place".

Visitors will also be urged to use the multiple hand sanitising stations dotted around cinemas.

It has also invested in an "anti-viral fogging machine that eliminates airborne viruses on contact".

It'll be used on each seat after each showing.

Cinemas have also been advised to urge customers to use contactless payments.

Socially distanced seating will be in place (Credit: Showcase Cinemas)

Seating capacity will also be limited to ensure social distancing, so film fans will need to book in advance.

Odeon has confirmed there will be restrictions on where you can sit – every other row and at least three seats between households will be left unoccupied.

At the end of the film, customers will be let out row by row to avoid the post-movie scrum.

Film times will also be staggered to minimise the amount of people in the lobby.

Changes to cinema snacks

The UK Cinema Association has also ruled that pick 'n' mix stands should be removed.

Moviegoers should also be encouraged to pre-order popcorn, it said.

Popcorn should be preordered (Credit: Pexels)

Odeon has confirmed it won't be serving pick 'n' mix, hot dogs or freshly scooped ice cream.

Popcorn, nachos, soft drinks and Tango Ice Blast will be on the menu, though.

Grab bags of sweets, tubs of ice cream and pre-sealed drinks available to buy.

