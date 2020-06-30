Heinz admits its new ketchup, mayo and salad cream ice cream is a 'crazy' idea

Step aside raspberry ripple! The recent heatwave has clearly inspired the food development team at Heinz.

Best known for its sauces, beans and soups, you'd be forgiven for thinking the brand's latest launch was a belated April Fools joke.

However, we can assure you that ice cream kits featuring Heinz's popular range of condiments exist – and they go on sale tomorrow (July 1).

Ketchup-flavoured ice cream anyone? (Credit: Heinz)

The new launch, called Heinz Creamz, celebrates National Ice Cream Month, which takes place across July.

With warmer weather hopefully returning, which will you drizzle into your ice cream?

"Heinz launches the ultimate sauce lover's summer sensation," the blurb reads.

Ketchup fans, read on!

"A range of Heinz and ice cream combos that we didn't know we needed until now," it added.

Fans of tomato ketchup, salad cream and mayonnaise rejoice!

The new DIY Heinz Creamz kits come in a variety of flavours, all based on your favourite condiment.

The kit features the sauce and a host of accessories (Credit: Heinz)

The kits will include the accessories you'll need to make the no-churn "saucy deliciousness".

You can pick them up online here for £15 and they'll be delivered direct to your door.

Inside the package you'll find the sauce of your choice, your chosen recipe, an engraved golden scoop, a golden spoon and a reusable tub so you can serve your ice cream with "extra pizzazz".

Ingredients you will need…

All you'll need is some vanilla ice cream, condensed milk, whole milk and a mixer.

"July is National Ice Cream Month and while trips to ice cream parlours may look a little different this year, Heinz has launched a selection of DIY ice cream kits," a rep said.

There's also a vegan sorbet recipe for vegans (Credit: Heinz)

"Using a range of Heinz Sauces, you can make your very own Heinz Creamz at home and celebrate National Ice Cream month from the comfort of your kitchen," they added.

First up, Ketchup Creamz. It features the unmistakable taste of your favourite Heinz Tomato Ketchup – in a Heinz Creamz!

A range of Heinz and ice cream combos that we didn't know we needed until now.

"Whip up this surprising sweet treat, laced with all the tomatoey goodness of a squeeze of ketchup. You won’t believe your taste buds when you try this rich and delicious combination. Best topped with a sprinkling of meringue and a swirl of raspberry coulis for the ultimate summer’s day pud," the recipe reveals.

The brand's Seriously Good Mayonnaise also features. Simply whip it into ice cream as per the instructions you'll receive, then top with apple and blackberry compote and a layer of crumble.

Put a dollop onto a cone and enjoy!

The mayo-flavoured ice cream takes it inspiration from an apple and blackberry crumble (Credit: Heinz)

The Salad Creamz kit is best paired with strawberries and the BBQ Creamz – made using the brand's barbecue sauce – is good with maple syrup, pecans and a sprinkling of bacon bits.

There's a Saucy Sauce one that combines ketchup and mayo, too.

All the recipes take 15 minutes to make, plus freezing time, and contain just four ingredients.

Lockdown summer treat

Heinz's David Chalbert said: "This summer is looking different for many of us. While we might be staycationing or staying at home more than in other years, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the joys of a good ice cream. Heinz sauces are here to help."

He added: "We give you the ultimate summer mash up – Heinz Creamz. A DIY ice cream kit, with an added summery squeeze of one of your favourite Heinz sauces. So you needn’t miss out on one of the sauciest of sweet treats during a summer of social distancing."

We're not entirely sold on salad cream ice cream (Credit: Heinz)

David did admit that it might seem like a "crazy combo".

However, he added: "But with Heinz always at the forefront of innovation, anything is possible."

