Aldi's 'amazing' £2.99 YSL Touche Eclat concealer pen is back in stock online

Aldi has restocked its amazing designer beauty dupes – and you don't even need to leave the house to buy them.

Top of our list of must-haves is the Lacura Beauty Concealer Pen.

It's a dupe of the much-loved – and rather pricey – Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat.

Loved by women wanting to cover their under-eye bags, the designer version costs £27 in stores.

You'll save £24 with the Aldi version of the Touche Eclat (Credit: Aldi)

The Aldi dupe, however, costs just £2.99.

It's available online and in store and comes in three colours – Savannah, Cashmere and Amber.

Aldi said: "Similar to the iconic YSL Touche Eclat concealer, the Lacura Beauty Concealer Pen is an affordable and effective iteration at a fraction of the cost."

I seriously couldn't tell the difference between that and the YSL one.

Suitable for all skin types, the soft brush applicator will ensure a precise application of the creamy textured concealer.

The "ideal" cover-up

Aldi added: "The ideal cover-up for dark circles, fine lines and skin imperfections, skin will be left looking flawless, moisturised, smooth and softened."

One fan told ED!: "This concealer is amazing. I seriously couldn't tell the difference between that and the YSL one."

She added: "I'm really happy it's back in stock – and even happier I can buy online."

Other items in the range include designer dupes of favourites inspired by big-name brands such as Pixi, Clinique and Elizabeth Arden.

Aldi's Lacura Healthy Exfoiliating Glow Tonic costs just £3.99.

Get a long-lasting glow for a pocket-friendly price (Credit: Aldi)

That's a saving of more than £14 for fans of Pixi's Beauty Glow.

The Healthy Glow Tonic is the perfect cleansing routine follow-up to ensure a long-lasting glow all day.

Infused with aloe vera and ginseng, the toner will invigorate and tone, no matter your skin type.

Cheaper alternative

Fans of Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream can buy Aldi's version – it's seven times cheaper than the designer one.

Fans of the Eight Hour Cream can make a saving (Credit: Aldi)

The Lacura Miracle Cream costs just £3.99 and is great for everything from chapped lips to dry, over-washed hands.

All-natural ingredients

Another of our must-buys is the Hot Cloth Cleanser, also £3.99.

It's not dissimilar to the Liz Earle classic, except it costs £13 less!

Blending together all-natural ingredients such as rosemary, chamomile, cocoa butter and eucalyptus oil the cleanser will leave skin feeling clean and refreshed.

A muslin cloth is also included.

Liz Earle fans can save £13 (Credit: Aldi)

The make-up and skincare products will be on sale for two weeks, but as with all Specialbuys, when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Shop the range online here.

