Aldi has unveiled its boozy advent calendars for 2020 and we’re thrilled to see that both the Wine Advent Calendar and the Prosecco & Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar are making a comeback.

The calendars sell out almost as soon as they go on sale, so it might be time to set an alarm.

Both alcoholic advent calendars go on sale on Sunday November 1.

You’ll be able to pick them up in store at your local Aldi or you can order online.

The Prosecco & Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar will cost £59.99 (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi launches boozy advent calendars

First things first, the Prosecco & Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar – because we all know that Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a glass of fizz.

“Nothing says festive like a glass of bubbles,” an Aldi rep confirmed.

“And with Brits now officially the world’s biggest prosecco drinkers, the launch of Aldi’s brand-new Prosecco & Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Indeed, after the year we’ve had, it’ll take some willpower to wait till December 1 to open the first door.

Behind each of the calendar’s 24 doors, you will find a 200ml bottle of fizzy plonk.

As well as prosecco, the Christmas countdown also features fizzy Italian rosé and sparkling mini bottles of Pinot Grigio.

You can pick it up for £59.99.

“Alcohol for breakfast instead of chocolate is a great idea,” said one soon-to-be buyer.

“It’s only fair we treat ourselves,” said another tagging a pal.

“Has to be the prosecco one this year!” another commented.

“I feel a trip to Aldi coming on,” said another.

There’s also a calendar for wine buffs (Credit: Aldi)

The winning wine calendar

Meanwhile, the Aldi Wine Advent Calendar offers a similar deal, except it’s a tenner cheaper.

Behind each of the doors, you’ll find different miniature bottles of red, white, rosé and fizz.

There are 24 different wines to discover too, and they’re all sourced from the world’s top wine-growing regions.

Elsewhere, if you’d rather eat your way through December with your Christmas countdown, then popcorn makers Joe & Seph has just the thing.

Especially if you also fancy a tipple.

It has launched the world’s first Tipsy Popcorn Advent Calendar.

A Tipsy Popcorn Advent Calendar is also on sale this year (Credit: Joe & Seph’s)

Pick up a boozy popcorn calendar

Behind each of its 24 doors sits 12 different flavours of the brand’s award-winning popcorn in mini snack-sized bags.

And, what’s more, each contains a minimum of 5% real alcohol.

Flavours include Gin & Tonic, Espresso Martini, Prosecco and Irish Liqueur Coffee with White Chocolate.

A rep said: “This tipsy treat is the only way to countdown to Christmas.”

And we have to say, we concur!

You can pick it up online here for £25 plus P&P.

