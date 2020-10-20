Domino’s has launched a new box of cookies and, not only do the little beauties arrive warm, they’re also chocolate orange flavour AND have a melting middle.

The new cookies – which are loaded with chocolate chunks – are on sale now.

And Domino’s reckons, the new cookies are the perfect “warming treats as the nights begin to get colder”.

Domino’s has launched a new set of cookies (Credit: Domino’s)

Domino’s launches new Choc Orange Cookies

Taking its much-loved cookie recipe to the next level, the new Choc Orange Cookies are “loaded” with moreish choc chunks.

Not only that, they also have a gooey melt-in-the-middle chocolate orange centre.

Having already sampled the cookies, we can confirm that they’re pretty much one of the most delicious things we’ve ever tasted.

But don’t just take our word for it, NewFoodsUK is also a fan.

“They were out of this world!” NewsFoods’ Reece exclusively told ED!.

“Finally something good has happened in 2020,” said one soon-to-be fan on the Domino’s Instagram post that announced the cookies’ arrival.

“They look so good,” said another.

The chocolate cookies feature a chocolate orange melted middle (Credit: Instagram/NewFoodsUK)

‘Delighted’ with the new launch

“I’ve died and gone to heaven!” another declared.

“Domino’s for dinner tonight,” another commented.

“Sweet Jesus!” another chocolate orange fan added.

Domino’s called the cookies the “perfect winter warmer” and, if you ask us, they’re well worth skipping the pizza main for.

Just head straight to dessert!

Josh Engleman of Domino’s revealed: “Who doesn’t love a Domino’s cookie as a sweet treat after a delicious piping hot pizza?

“Well, we’ve been working hard on bringing another crowd pleaser to the menu and we’re delighted to introduce the new Choc Orange Cookies.”

Josh added: “After listening to our legions of loyal fans, the smart cookies back at Domino’s HQ kitchen spent months carefully testing and trialling dozens of different recipes to ensure we create the ultimate dessert.

“We’re sure our new melt-in-the-middle delights are the perfect way to warm any winter evening.”

How much are they?

If you want to give them a try, the new Choc Orange Cookies are on sale now, in store or delivered, in boxes of four.

They cost £4.99, although prices may vary between stores.

