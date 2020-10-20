Cadbury is launching a new Mini Eggs bar, numerous foodie bloggers have claimed.

A picture of the bar has been circulated on Instagram and it’s thought it will feature in Cadbury‘s Easter 2021 range.

However, while Easter is roughly six months away, you won’t have to wait that long to try the new launch.

It’s apparently in wholesale catalogues now and should be out “by Christmas“, ED! has been told.

A Mini Eggs bar is expected to be part of Cadbury’s Easter 2021 range (Credit: NewFoodsUK)

What do we know about the Mini Eggs bar?

The bar is expected to feature delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate stuffed with pieces of Mini Egg.

NewFoodsUK exclusively told ED! the bars will be available for shopkeepers to order in the next month, meaning they’ll be on the shelves in December.

Reece from NewFoods exclusively revealed: “They are available to wholesalers to order very soon. I’ve got a strong feeling they will be out in December! I’m guessing small shops will have them first!”

Sharing the news to Instagram, NewFoods said: “New Cadbury’s Mini Eggs Chocolate Bars due out next Easter!!”

This may be the best news to come out of 2020!

One follower said: “Well 2020 has redeemed itself.”

Another added: “This may be the best news to come out of 2020!”

The bar features Mini Egg pieces embedded in Cadbury milk chocolate (Credit: Unsplash)

‘This is my heaven’

Another asked if the bar was “legal”.

“Is this legal?!” they posted, tagging a friend.

“I think it’ll be illegal the amount of this I may consume!” came the reply.

“Oh my god, this is my heaven,” another posted.

“The second I get these in work I’m buying them all,” said another on John’s Snack Reviews’ page.

“Good lord – need!” declared another.

“Jeeeezzz! I can’t keep up with all these new additions to the chocolate world,” exclaimed another.

“Unbelievable scenes,” another commented.

The Easter favourite has had something of an upgrade for 2021 (Credit: Sainsbury’s)

“Oh my god. Game changer!” said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

Kev’s Snack Reviews also shared the news.

He said: “Cadbury Mini Eggs Bars due for Easter next year! Meaning they’ll be out by Christmas!”

“This sounds amazing,” another fan commented. “Right up my street.”

“OMG. Can’t wait!!!” another declared.

ED! has contacted Cadbury for a comment on this story.

