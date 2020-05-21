Aldi is now selling Cherry Bakewell and Jaffa Cake latte!

First, they came up with Jaffa Cake latte.

And now you can get cherry bakewell flavour from Beanie's Coffee.

The fancy new flavours are available online.

Treat

You can also get them from Aldi.

Food bloggers Newfoodsuk posted the adventurous flavours on their Instagram page.

It was a treat for coffee fans missing the varieties available from cafes, which are closed to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although July 4 is the provisional date for restaurants, pubs and cafes to open again, it might not be that simple.

That is only likely if the government reaches its criteria for reducing the spread of the virus.

Instead of returning to normal, strict social distancing measures will be in place.

That means people sitting 2m apart.

And steps must be in place to manage queues.

However, before that happens, coffee fans can get their hands on the new flavours.

Shoppers' verdict

They include Jaffa Cake and cherry bakewell - but they aren't to everyone's taste.

One wrote: "I don't know if I just got a bad batch, but my bakewell smelled amazing in the jar, but when I added water it smelled chemical."

Another added: "Doesn't taste anything like Jaffa Cake."

But another fan liked them. "Got these the other day. Jaffa Cake so good," they wrote.

Some were divided about the idea of favourite cake flavours in coffee.

"Ooo I love a cherry bakewell! Not sure how I feel about it in coffee though," one shopper wrote.

Another said: "Surely it is always better to have coffee and whatever you like... the wonderful tastes of cakes, tarts and slices can't be replicated in a 'flavour'"!!!

Well, there is only one way to find out...

