ADHD symptoms listed following Nadia Sawalha’s tearful admission about her diagnosis

ADHD presents with a number of symptoms and is very much a topic of conversation following Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha‘s honest interview about the condition.

Speaking on the ITV daytime show yesterday (November 24), Nadia revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with ADHD.

She broke down in tears during a pre-recorded interview as she opened up about the symptoms and how she’s feeling now.

So what is ADHD and what are its symptoms? Read on and we’ll tell you.

What is ADHD?

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

It’s a condition which affects people’s behaviour.

It’s not known what causes ADHD, but it is thought to run in families.

ADHD is usually diagnosed in childhood, but for some people, including Nadia, a diagnosis doesn’t come until well into adult life.

In fact, it’s estimated that ADHD affects between 3 and 4% of the adult population, with the majority of cases going undiagnosed.

Nadia Sawalha on ADHD

The Loose Women star explained how ADHD affects her on the show yesterday.

She said: “I couldn’t sit quietly without noise, I have to have something on to relax.

“Years ago I gave myself a lifetime ban on driving and the reason I give is, I lose consciousness,” she went on to add.

“Everyone gets annoyed about this, saying I should pull myself together,” she explained, tearing up.

Nadia also revealed that she has sought treatment for the condition, and it appears to be working.

She told the panel: “I have started medication and I’m feeling so much better now.”

What are the symptoms of ADHD?

ADHD is classified under the neurodivergent umbrella term, which covers autism, dyslexia and Tourette’s, among other conditions.

Behaviours associated with ADHD tend to fall into two types – inattentiveness, and hyperactivity and impulsiveness.

However, some people also experience a mixture of both, which is often called attention deficit disorder, or ADD.

Symptoms of ADHD can include trouble concentrating, being easily distracted and having difficultly staying organised.

Other signs can include impatience and restlessness, struggling to sit still and leaving tasks unfinished.

People with ADHD can also put an unusual amount of effort into staying on top of things.

Low self-esteem, mood swings and struggling to deal with stress can also be signs.

Being impulsive with things like money and sex can also be symptoms of ADHD.

How are the symptoms of ADHD treated?

The first step is getting a diagnosis.

If you’re worried about your child, speak to their teacher and then the GP, who can refer them for a specialist assessment.

For a child to be diagnosed with ADHD they must have been showing symptoms before they turned 12 and for at least six months, among other criteria.

When it comes to treatment, medication can help.

Talking therapies are also encouraged.

As well as that, parent training or an educational programme could help the entire family cope with day-to-day life with someone with ADHD.

If you would like more information, visit the NHS website here.

