Nadia Sawalha has revealed she has ADHD as she became tearful on Loose Women today (Thursday, November 24).

Nadia spoke about the life-changing diagnosis in an emotional segment on the show earlier this afternoon.

Nadia Sawalha reveals ADHD diagnosis on Loose Women today

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Nadia broke down in tears as she spoke about her health diagnosis in a pre-recorded segment.

The 58-year-old revealed on today’s show that she has been diagnosed with ADHD.

According to the NHS website, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) is “a condition that affects people’s behaviour”.

It also states that people with ADHD “can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse”.

Viewers were shown a clip of Nadia’s ADHD journey, which saw the star burst into tears as she took part in an ADHD assessment with nurse practitioner Rebecca Wheelan.

“If you scratch the surface there’s low self-esteem, but I do an amazing job of holding myself up,” Nadia said.

Nadia explained that years ago she gave herself a “lifetime ban” on driving because it’s almost like she “loses consciousness”. She said it’s “incredibly debilitating”.

Back in the studio, Nadia was applauded and said that she is now getting help following her diagnosis.

“I have started medication and I’m feeling so much better now,” she said today.

Viewers react to Nadia’s health reveal on Loose Women today

A number of viewers took to Twitter after Nadia opened up about her diagnosis.

Many praised the star for her “bravery” in discussing her ADHD.

“#LooseWomen so proud of you @nadiasawalha,” one viewer tweeted the star.

“Just watching the loose ladies. Good on you @nadiasawalha talking about your ADHD diagnosis. #LooseWomen #keepgoing #bekind,” another said.

“@loosewomen What a programme. Well done Nadia,” a third wrote.

“Well done for highlighting ADHD in adults Nadia,” another said.

Frankie Bridge talks health diagnosis

Nadia isn’t the only Loose Women panelist to open up about her health recently.

In an Instagram story for her 1.5 million followers to see, Frankie Bridge opened up about her eating disorder.

The 33-year-old described the disorder as her “dirty little secret” and has kept it hidden for years from those closest to her.

“[Restricting my eating] has been a dirty little secret for so many years and my way of finding a form of control,” she said.

She then spoke about how she’s been to therapy over the disorder.

“I’ve had therapy for years about depression, anxiety, talking about really personal things, but for some reason, talking about food and weight seems so much harder for me,” she said.

She also said she now needs to “retrain” her brain against the belief that carbs are “the devil”.

She also revealed that the food diary – which she has finally attempted to start doing – has helped her refocus her thoughts.

