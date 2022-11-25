With the cost-of-living crisis raging, energy company Energia has revealed the 20 household appliances costing you most to run.

With many avoiding using their tumble dryer due to the associated costs, it might surprise you to learn that it isn’t actually the appliance that is the most expensive to run.

That little honour goes to something that wouldn’t have even crossed our minds.

The humble power shower. Yes, really!

It’ll cost you more to run a power shower than any other household appliance (Credit: Pexels)

Cost-of-living crisis: Power shower is the least energy-efficient household item

According to The Irish Mirror, energy company Energia has worked out how much each of the appliances would use electricity-wise.

Energia then worked out what that would equate to cost-wise per hour of usage.

And the results are pretty surprising.

Top of the list is the power shower.

Energia revealed that, on average, it costs £2.86 per hour to run.

What’s more, that was found to be almost double the price per hour of running your immersion.

An average 10-minute shower will see 48p added to your electricity bill.

So with the water shortage now over, perhaps baths are the way forward?

The tumble dryer surprisingly isn’t the most expensive appliance to run (Credit: Pexels)

Tumble dryer cost per house revealed

A tumble dryer is often assumed to be the most expensive household item to run when it comes to electricity usage.

However, it comes in second on the list behind the power shower.

The average tumble dryer costs £1.12 per hour to run. If you’re only using it for a quick 15-minute burst, it’ll add 16p to your bill.

Of course, an airer or the washing line costs nothing to run…

Read more: Vote for your Best TV Finale in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

In other laundry news…

The average washing machine costs 37p per hour to run. A dishwasher is more costly at 56p per hour and mowing the grass with an electric lawnmower will add 48p to your energy bills.

When it comes to cooking, the cheapest way to prepare your dinner is by using an air fryer – no wonder they’re in such high demand!

It costs 48p per hour to use – although you rarely need to have it on for that long.

A conventional oven costs 58p per hour, a microwave costs 56p per hour and running the toaster costs 58p per hour.

Running a TV is one of the least expensive household appliances to run (Credit: Pexels)

Cost-of-living crisis: Good news for telly fans

Down at the other end of the scale, it’s good news for telly fans.

So if you’re engrossed in the football, there’s no need to fret about tuning into every single match.

That’s because watching the average 42in LCD telly costs just 3p per hour.

It’s by far the cheapest and most energy-efficient household appliance listed by Energia.

Read more: Supermarkets taking drastic measures amid rising theft during cost-of-living crisis

So what do you think of the findings? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.