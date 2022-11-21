People shopping in the supermarket
Cost-of-living crisis: Drastic measures supermarkets are taking amid shocking rise in theft

Inflation has sent food costs soaring

By Nancy Brown

The cost-of-living crisis is hitting Brits hard, so hard in fact that some have resorted to stealing in order to put food on the table.

As a result, supermarkets are having to undertake drastic measures in order to combat shrinkage – the industry term for shoplifting.

The news comes amid a huge rise in thefts from supermarkets in recent weeks amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Shop assistant in Tesco helping a customer
Shops are having to become more vigilant in the fact of rising thefts (Credit: Tesco)

Cost-of-living crisis: Theft on the rise

With the price of food soaring, some obviously feel there’s no option but to steal in order to put food on the table.

Food thefts have soared in recent weeks as inflation rises push a reported one in five into poverty.

Shoplifting incidents have increased 18% in the 12 months to June.

I don’t sympathise with people who shoplift, but I can understand desperate people taking desperate measures.

It comes as Brits find it more and more difficult to afford the basics.

One businessman said bacon, sausages and cheese have been targeted in his store.

“Every day there is an incident, last week we caught a thief with a full suitcase,” he said.

Person looking at own-brand cereal amid cost of living crisis
Supermarket own brands are a great way of cutting costs (Credit: Asda)

Supermarkets take drastic measures

As a result, supermarkets have increased the use of security tags in stores.

It’s been reported that tags have been spotted on pieces of meat and not just luxury products and more expensive items such as alcohol.

In some stores, there have even been reports that more unlikely products have been given security tags.

According to reports, every day staples such as butter, cheese and soap powder have been identified as shoplifting targets.

With more inflation set to come, theft may spread further.

As a result, retailers are having to become more vigilant over shoplifting.

M&S bigwig Eoin Tonge said: “It has been a theme this year, there’s no two ways about it.

“When the inflationary period hit, we saw shrink increasing as did the rest of the marketplace. There have been more measures put in place by pretty much all of the retailers, whether it be guards or tagging.”

Woman shopping holding a basket
Items that aren’t usually classed as luxurious are reportedly being given security tags (Credit: Unsplash)

Tesco and Sainsbury’s react

Supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s are among the 100-odd retails who called the police in August to report incidences of shoplifting.

Tesco also ramped up security measures earlier this year, including in-store personnel, chairman John Allan told Times Radio.

“I don’t sympathise with people who shoplift, but I can understand desperate people taking desperate measures,” he said.

How is inflation and the cost-of-living crisis affecting food bills?

Grocery price inflation hit a record 14.7% last month.

This means an extra £682 has been added to the average annual shopping bill.

YouTube video player

