A heart-shaped waffle filled with white chocolate cookie dough is on Creams' Valentine's menu

Valentine's Day looks set to be even sweeter this year thanks to a range of delicious new desserts launching at ice cream parlour Creams.
The UK’s leading dessert restaurant brand – with more than 80 stores nationwide – has launched a delicious new Valentine’s menu.
They say three's a crowd but that most definitely isn't the case when it comes to the trio of desserts that will be on offer from February 7 till 16.
Sweet-toothed lovers will be able to choose from three decadent desserts created by top pastry chef Chris Bernard, who has brought a romantic twist to Creams’s classic favourites.
"These look amazing," said one Instagram follower.
"Look at these! Can we go for a date night?" another asked their beau.
First up, diners can look forward to Holey Crepe!, an exquisite hand-draw lace crepe filled with scoops of creamy piña colada, mint chocolate chip, rose and raspberry gelato.
It's a steal at £7.95.
If that isn't enough to tickle your tastebuds, the Waffle Cookie Dough n’Luv, also £7.95, is a sensational heart-shaped waffle filled with white chocolate cookie dough.
It's topped with fruity pomegranate gelato, a choice of vanilla soft serve or whipped cream, fresh strawberries and drizzled with white chocolate sauce and marshmallows.
Finally, the Chocolate Parcel is one that's designed for couples who love to share.
The delicious chocolate crepe, £11.90, will be all wrapped up and filled with oozing, melted chocolate fudge cake and topped with a dusting of icing sugar.
However, Creams doesn't want to start any "you had more than me" arguments this February 14, so the Chocolate Parcel is also available in a single portion priced at £6.95.
And, in even better news, if you fancy a cosy night in, all three desserts can also be delivered.
That way no one will know if you scoff all three by yourself!
