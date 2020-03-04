M&S launches a 'yumnut' - a cross between a yum yum and a doughnut!

Marks and Spencer has taken sweet treats to the next level by introducing the 'yumnut' - a cross between a yum yum and a doughnut.

The treats are made with a butter-enriched yum yum recipe which is then deep fried and covered in a classic sweet sugar glaze and are available in six flavours, five of which are available in stores nationwide now.

There are six flavours of yumnuts - a cross between a yum yum and doughnut - available (Credit: M&S)

Read more: Brits can't wait to try new 'Pinball-sized' Skittles Giants as they launch in the UK for just £1

Shoppers can choose from the simple Plain Jane, the classic with vanilla pastry, or a Raspberry Royal topped with fruit fondant and freeze-dried raspberries.

Billionaire has a salted caramel sauce centre and is topped with crunchy biscuit crumb and dark chocolate decoration, while Simply the Zest is lemon glazed topped with biscuit crumb and meringue pieces.

Read more: The date of Tesco's half-price Easter egg sale has been leaked and ALL medium eggs will be included!

The pink chocolate Flameggo is sure to be a hit (Credit: M&S)

Milk and Cookies, topped with a vanilla glaze, mini-cookies and a chocolate drizzle sounds particularly delicious and the sixth flavour, Double Chocolate, is available from March 24.

That one is topped with milk chocolate fondant and dipped into milk and white chocolate shards.

The yumnuts are priced at £1.15, apart from Plain Jane which is £1.

The yumnut launch follows the release of the M&S Easter range, which includes a chocolate sloth, pink chocolate flamingo and Caramel and Fudge and Fruity Easter Sundaes.

The M&S Easter range includes Seth the Sloth (Credit: M&S)

Read more: M&S unveils Easter 2020 range - including a chocolate sloth!

The indulgent sundae eggs are topped with chocolate covered pretzels, fudge and caramel pieces and freeze dried raspberries and jelly beans respectively.

The pink Flameggo, £5, is perfect for chocolate fans looking for something a little bit different.

Also new to the range is the delicious sounding Collection Extra Thick Blonde and White Chocolate Egg, priced £12.

M&S classic characters are well-represented too with a Percy Pig milk chocolate egg and sweets, £4, and Colin the Caterpillar milk chocolate egg with fruit gums, £5.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.