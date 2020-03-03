M&S unveils Easter 2020 range - including a chocolate sloth!

Marks and Spencer has unveiled even more delicious products in its Easter egg range and we can't wait to get stuck in, especially to Seth the Sloth!

Luckily, the latest cute character from M&S looks a lot more appealing than the slightly demonic looking Easter bunny version of Colin the Caterpillar, which divided chocolate fans.

How cute! (Credit: M&S)

The milk chocolate hollow sloth costs £5 and we must admit we're already sold on the cute chap.

We'll always love Colin though, and fans will be relieved to know that the Easter range has a dedicated Colin egg, as well as a chocolate flamingo, Percy Pig egg and Easter sundae eggs.

The pink Flameggo, £5, joins the range too and is perfect for chocolate fans looking for something a little bit different.

The pink chcolate Flameggo is sure to be a hit (Credit: M&S)

Also new to the range is the delicious sounding Collection Extra Thick Blonde and White Chocolate Egg, priced £12.

White chocolate fans will love this luxurious Blonde & White Chocolate Egg, £12 (Credit: M&S)

These three new offerings join what is already a stellar Easter line-up.

We're especially egg-cited for the Caramel and Fudge Easter Sundae and Fruity Easter Sundae, £10 each.

The indulgent treats are topped with chocolate covered pretzels, fudge and caramel pieces and freeze dried raspberries and jelly beans respectively.

The Caramel and Fudge Easter Sundae (Credit: M&S)

The Fruity Easter Sundae (Credit: M&S)

If you prefer your eggs with a bit of crunch, you'll love the Extremely Chocolatey Biscuit Egg, £8 - extra thick milk chocolate infused with yummy pieces of biscuits.

The Extremely Chocolatey Biscuit Egg is perfect if you prefer a bit of crunch to your egg (Credit: M&S)

M&S classic characters are well-represented too with a Percy Pig milk chocolate egg and sweets, £4, and Colin the Caterpillar milk chocolate egg with fruit gums, £5.

The Percy Pig Easter egg is full of sweets (Credit: M&S)

Colin the Caterpillar has his own egg too (Credit: M&S)

