Kopparberg to launch a fruity new cider flavour at the end of Dry January

Cider fans, we come bearing good news! Kopparberg – the UK's best-selling cider – has announced plans for a fruity new flavour.

And, in even better news, it won't test any of our Dry January resolutions.

And that's because the new cider isn't set to launch till early next month.

The new fruity drink is best served over ice (Credit: Kopparberg)

The new Kopparberg Cherry combines all those refreshing apple cider flavours with a hint of sweet cherry.

Kopparberg rep Rob Salvesen said: “We know drinkers love our original sweet apple cider flavour and we’ve combined this with a blend of refreshing cherry for those looking for something new."

Freezing cold Cherry Kopparberg will go down nicely this summer.

He continued: "Kopparberg is famous for flavour and we know cherry will be a popular new variant for our fans. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy with family and friends and we look forward to drinkers across the UK enjoying the new variant in the lead up to the summer.”

To say cider fans are excited about the new flavour is something of an understatement, with many taking to Twitter to express their delight ahead of the release.

Hate to be basic but cherry kopparberg coming out 😍😍😍 — RB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@r0bynlaura) January 24, 2020

Freezing cold cherry kopparberg will go down nicely this summer — Scott (@ScottGreenn) January 23, 2020

Cherry kopparberg is now a thing 💃💃 — Rufina (@RufinaJesus) January 23, 2020

Tesco has the exclusive on the launch of the new flavour, with 500ml bottles and 10x330ml multipacks set to hit stores on February 3.

It'll launch in Asda on March 2, Sainsbury's on March 8 and Morrisons on March 30.

The 500ml bottles will cost £2.20, or you can get three for £5 at Morrisons and Tesco.

