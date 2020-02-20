Shoppers say Iceland's new £2.50 Slimming World Lunch Bowls are going to 'change their lives'

They say there's no such thing as a free lunch, but that certainly isn't the case if you're an Iceland shopper who's following the Slimming World plan.

Yes, if your New Year health kick is fading fast and you're running out of inspiration when it comes to healthy lunch ideas, we might just have found the answer.

Lunch is often named as one of the most difficult and uninspiring meals of the day when you're dieting.

Shop-bought sandwiches are out as they contain too much fat, while a trip to the pub for a burger and chips is a definite no-no.

The new Lunch Bowls cost £2.50 and come in a variety of flavours (Credit: Iceland)

If you're super-organised you could always make your lunch the night before and take it into work to heat up. But the chances of us tearing ourselves away from the box to do that are, ahem, slim to none.

So, with inspiration for tasty, diet-friendly lunch options severely lacking, we were thrilled to discover that Iceland has unveiled a new range of Slimming World goodies that are sure to ease all our lunch woes.

There are options for meat eaters and veggies alike (Credit: Iceland)

The store said: "Prepare to be 'bowled' over by the brand new range from @SlimmingWorld!"

The new Lunch Bowls, which come in six different flavours, cost just £2.50 each – cheaper than a Tesco meal deal and likely to be more nutritious.

You'll find them in the freezers of Iceland and they're perfect for work because they can be microwaved from frozen in just eight minutes.

They come in a variety of flavours, with options for vegetarians and meat eaters alike.

One early tester said the range is "tasty" (Credit: Iceland)

And, in the best news of all, the Lunch Bowls are Syn-free, which means anyone following the Slimming World plan can tuck in and not have to worry about weighing, measuring or counting the calories of their lunch.

Choose from coronation chicken, Moroccan-style giant couscous with chickpeas, mushroom risotto, pasta Bolognese, chorizo-style meatball pasta and the rather delicious naked beef burrito.

The Lunch Bowls are Syn-free, meaning those on Slimming World don't have to count them (Credit: Iceland)

Slimming World followers are already saying the Lunch Bowls will "change their lives".

One said: "They are super convenient and take less time to cook than the meals which is great when on a time limit!! Tasty too."

