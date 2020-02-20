Aldi is selling designer 'dupes' of Dior, Marc Jacobs and Lancome perfumes for just a fiver each

Whether it's flirty florals, fresh and fruity citrus notes or sensual musky undertones, every woman has a favourite when it comes to her signature scent.

However, designer perfumes are undoubtedly pricey, and they seem to run out so quickly.

So it's handy that one savvy shopper has spotted what she called designer "dupes" on the shelves of supermarket Aldi.

The Je Suis Belle is said to be like Lancôme's La Vie est Belle (Credit: Aldi)

And, what's more, they're on sale for just £4.99 each.

The scents are part of the bargain supermarket's own brand health and beauty line called Lacura and they're said to smell just like three very famous designer perfumes.

The two perfumes even have a similar look (Credit: Lancôme)

Posting to the Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK Facebook group, the delighted woman shared the news.

The Sun reports she said: "Bargain! Only £4.99 in Aldi – dupes of the more expensive perfumes!"

All products in the Lacura range are said to be copies of trending and cult beauty buys from other more expensive brands, but sold at a fraction of the price.

Aldi's Je Suis Belle is said to be pretty similar to Lancôme's La Vie est Belle – and not just in name.

E1 Exclusive Only is said to have more than a whiff of a Dior favourite (Credit: Aldi)

The "fresh and energising" fragrance is said to be just like it's more expensive counterpart, which retails at £97 for 100ml on the Lancôme website.

Bargain! Only £4.99 in Aldi – dupes of the more expensive perfumes!

It's just £4.99 for the same amount at Aldi.

Aldi's E1 Exclusive Only is said to be the store's take on Miss Dior by Christian Dior, which retails at a whopping £110 for 100ml on the John Lewis website.

If you're a Miss Dior fan, chances are you'll like the Aldi version (Credit: John Lewis)

Aldi said the scent "embodies the fresh and sensual aroma of pink champagne and peach tree blossom", while the designer original also has a fresh, floral scent that "will leave you love-struck".

Last but not least is the Lacura Floral Noir et Blanc at Aldi, said to resemble Marc Jacobs favourite Daisy.

Aldi's Floral Noir et Blanc is said to be just like Daisy (Credit: Aldi)

The designer bottle is on sale for £79 for 1000ml at The Perfume Shop.

Aldi said the fragrance’s floral notes offer a "softer scent, guaranteeing to leave your leading lady feeling fine both inside and out".

Well, we're certainly willing to give them a try!

You can get your hands on the Marc Jacobs-inspired scent for a fraction of the price (Credit: The Perfume Shop)

You can pick up the Aldi perfumes individually or as a pack of three for £14.97.

They're sadly sold out online, but you will still be able to find them in selected stores.

