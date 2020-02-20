Lidl is selling mammoth 1.5 litre bottles of Italian red wine for under a tenner

You'll be on "cloud wine" when you hear bargain supermarket Lidl's latest very special offer.

To celebrate the very best of Italian wine, Lidl has announced it is selling huge 1.5 litre magnums of wine for an absolute steal of a price.

A magnum of Lidl's highly-rated spicy Nero d'Avola is on offer for £7.99, while the rich Chianti is a boozy bargain at £9.99.

Both bottles are in store now – while stocks last, so you'll need to be quick.

If you like a nice tasty drop of red, Lidl is the place to be (Credit: Pexels)

Lidl said the wines are "the perfect accompaniment to sip while dreaming of sunny Italian piazzas".

It added: "Let your palate escape to warmer climates with these sumptuous reds."

The thought of a sunshine break is most certainly appealing considering Britain appears to be in the midst of a number of severe weather warnings!

Considered Italy’s best kept wine-secret and described as Sicily’s answer to Malbec, the hugely popular Nero d’Avola is a full-bodied red which is perfect for pairing with grilled meats.

The 1.5 litre bottle of Nero d'Avola is a bargain at £7.99 (Credit: Lidl)

As the lighter evenings approach, the spicy, fruity tannins in Nero d’Avola make it the perfect warming tipple for spring sipping.

The 1.5L bottle of Nero d’Avola is available in store now for £7.99 – a £2 saving on buying two £4.99 bottles of the wine from the store.

Meanwhile, the Tuscan Chianti not only looks picture-perfect, it's also pretty mouthwatering, according to Lidl, with a rich aroma of cherries.

"Perfect for pairing with a tomato-based dish such as ragu, the dry red wine is a classic which is guaranteed to delight the taste buds of any wine lover," it said.

A magnum of the classic Chianti is on sale for £9.99 (Credit: Lidl)

Available in a 1.5L magnum, shoppers can pick up a bottle for less than a tenner.

The supermarket added: "As with all Lidl’s weekly offers, these tasty deals are only around until stocks last, so customers will have to be quick!"

Let your palate escape to warmer climates with these sumptuous reds.

Will you be heading to Lidl to pick up a bottle or two? We'll see you there if so!

