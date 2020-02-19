Amazon is selling a machine that lets you make your own peanut butter and fans can't wait to try it

Whether you like it crunchy or smooth, flavoured with Marmite or encased in a chocolate cup, peanut butter is something which divides the nation.

However, one thing we're sure you'll all agree on is that making your very own jar of the stuff must be really good fun.

Handily for all you budding peanut-butter chefs, you don't have to stand there smushing up a million peanuts to make a jar of the stuff.

Instead, online retailer Amazon is selling a machine that does the job for you.

The machine can make many different types of healthier nut butter (Credit: Amazon)

And, after one look at the picture of the product, we are sold – not least because it features a handy tap that you can use to let the peanut butter flow!

The Smart Peanut Butter Maker comes in an attractive red colourway and is ready for use straight out of the box.

The blurb says the machine makes it easy to "whip up a variety of nut butters".

I want one. Loooooove peanut butter.

If peanut butter isn't your thing, you can use other nuts including cashews, almonds, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds and more.

All you have to do is pour your favourite shelled and chopped nuts into the top of the machine, add oil and hit the on button.

How will you use your homemade spread? (Credit: Pixabay)

The description reads: "Homemade peanut and other nut butters are healthier and taste better than store-bought, and you can enjoy your freshly made nut butters plain, or add sweeteners and spices like honey, chocolate, sugar, cinnamon, salt and more."

One buyer had a handy hint when it comes to using the machine.

They said, because of the vibrations, it's best to keep a hold of the cup that collects the peanut butter from the tap – or risk it "being flung across the room".

Simply add nuts, oil and you're ready to go (Credit: Amazon)

However, some said the machine – which is priced at just under £50 – was a little bit "pointless".

One reviewer revealed: "Use a food processor instead!"

And, while some said they would just "buy a jar", others can't wait to try it.

"Can I have this for my birthday, please? " asked one peanut butter fan tagging her pal.

Another added: "I want one. Loooooove peanut butter."

"Another kitchen gadget to try," said another fan.

