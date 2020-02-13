Shoppers are drooling over Asda's Reese's Pieces egg with its chocolate shell stuffed full of treats

Easter egg hunters are going crazy for a Reese's Pieces egg that's currently on sale at Asda.

And we can't say we blame them because the shell of the chocolate egg is pretty special.

Rather than just being made of milk chocolate, it is stuffed full of treats.

Peanut butter fans will no doubt make short work of the egg, which has the candy coated peanut butter treats embedded in the shell.

The Reese's Pieces egg is an Asda exclusive (Credit: Asda)

Also in the box with the dreamy egg are not one but three full-sized Peanut Butter Cup bars.

The 344g egg is priced at £8 and is available exclusively at Asda.

It's surely the ultimate treat for peanut butter fans.

"The egg itself is actually stuffed with Reese's Pieces!!" exclaimed one fan. "I am 100% getting this egg for Easter!"

Another added: "Ummmm what the HECK?"

While a third commented: "We need to go to Asda!"

"Yes please," said another, tagging their other half.

"OMG I definitely need this," declared another fan of the sweets.

"Oh that looks good," said one fan on Instagram, before tagging a pal and teasing: "Maybe you'll get one of those."

Tesco is also selling a Reese's milk chocolate egg – minus the Pieces – but it does come with three Reese's Peanut Butter Creme Eggs.

It's priced at £6 for 232g.

The Tesco egg features three Peanut Butter Creme Eggs (Credit: Tesco)

However, the real Reese's Peanut Butter pièce de résistance is surely the sell-out Reese's Peanut Butter egg that's on sale at Iceland.

It costs £4 and is stuffed full of Reese's Peanut Butter.

The filled Easter egg is surely the stuff dreams are made of.

The 170g egg is available in store and online now.

But if you want one we wouldn't hang around. Last year the eggs sold out pretty quickly and ended up selling on eBay for £14.99 a pop!

The egg consists of 1/4in thick milk chocolate covering Reese's delicious Peanut Butter.

Iceland's offering is filled with Reese's Peanut Butter (Credit: Asda)

However, as you can see from the picture, you do only get half an egg for that.

In that case we might have to buy two!

