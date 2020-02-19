Aldi is selling gin and prosecco-infused Easter eggs and they cost just £5

Supermarket Aldi has released details of its Easter 2020 range and to say we're "egg-cited" is an understatement.
Not only does everything look stunning, the range also includes two chocolate eggs that have really caught our eye.
Combining booze and food is one of our all-time favourite things – and if you throw in some chocolate, we are officially in heaven.
Well that's exactly what Aldi has done with its new gin and prosecco-infused Easter eggs.
You can take your pick from a Greyson's pink gin and white chocolate egg or the raspberry and prosecco-flavoured milk chocolate egg, each with a chic geometric pattern.
And the best news is they're available to buy now and priced at just £4.99 each.
The bottle of booze to help wash the eggs down is optional – but also available at Aldi!
"Gin-flavoured Easter eggs are a thing!" exclaimed one excited shopper.
"On it!" said another shopper as they no doubt ran to their nearest Aldi.
Aldi's range also includes a few other Easter delights – and you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one of them.
In previous years, the huge Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg – which actually looks like it's covered in eggshell – sold out and went for double its £14.99 price on eBay.
The white chocolate caramel-flavoured egg is officially released in store on March 15 – so mark it on your calendars and pop in if you know someone who would love to devour this 800g wonder egg.
Gin-flavoured Easter eggs are officially a thing!
Aldi's Moser Roth Giant Dragon Egg is also £14.99 and weighs in at 800g – and is covered in what looks like dragon scales.
Definitely one for all the Game Of Thrones fans in your life!
Meanwhile, if you're after something a little more delicate, the supermarket also has you covered with two beautiful hand-decorated eggs.
The gorgeous Joys Of Spring Garden Egg, £7.99, features botanical-themed decorations, with flowers, a butterfly and ladybirds featuring on the pretty milk chocolate shell.
While Aldi's Specially Selected Flutter & Bloom egg, £14.99, is made from Fairtrade cocoa and features 3D butterflies crafted from milk chocolate on the outer shell.
It has an unusual open front and, nestled inside, is a Belgian blonde chocolate egg. Yum!
The only problem is we're not entirely sure we'll be able to wait till April 12 to tuck in…
