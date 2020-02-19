Aldi is selling gin and prosecco-infused Easter eggs and they cost just £5

Supermarket Aldi has released details of its Easter 2020 range and to say we're "egg-cited" is an understatement.

Not only does everything look stunning, the range also includes two chocolate eggs that have really caught our eye.

Combining booze and food is one of our all-time favourite things – and if you throw in some chocolate, we are officially in heaven.

The pink gin-infused white chocolate egg costs less than a fiver (Credit: Aldi)

Well that's exactly what Aldi has done with its new gin and prosecco-infused Easter eggs.

You can take your pick from a Greyson's pink gin and white chocolate egg or the raspberry and prosecco-flavoured milk chocolate egg, each with a chic geometric pattern.

And the best news is they're available to buy now and priced at just £4.99 each.

The bottle of booze to help wash the eggs down is optional – but also available at Aldi!

There's also an Easter egg for the prosecco lover in your life (Credit: Aldi)

"Gin-flavoured Easter eggs are a thing!" exclaimed one excited shopper.

"On it!" said another shopper as they no doubt ran to their nearest Aldi.

Aldi's range also includes a few other Easter delights – and you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one of them.

In previous years, the huge Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg – which actually looks like it's covered in eggshell – sold out and went for double its £14.99 price on eBay.

The huge Giant Ostrich Egg is made from white chocolate and flavoured with caramel (Credit: Aldi)

The white chocolate caramel-flavoured egg is officially released in store on March 15 – so mark it on your calendars and pop in if you know someone who would love to devour this 800g wonder egg.

Aldi's Moser Roth Giant Dragon Egg is also £14.99 and weighs in at 800g – and is covered in what looks like dragon scales.

Definitely one for all the Game Of Thrones fans in your life!

We think the Mother of Dragons would love this one (Credit: Aldi)

Meanwhile, if you're after something a little more delicate, the supermarket also has you covered with two beautiful hand-decorated eggs.

The gorgeous Joys Of Spring Garden Egg, £7.99, features botanical-themed decorations, with flowers, a butterfly and ladybirds featuring on the pretty milk chocolate shell.

The pretty botanical-themed Garden Egg (Credit: Aldi)

While Aldi's Specially Selected Flutter & Bloom egg, £14.99, is made from Fairtrade cocoa and features 3D butterflies crafted from milk chocolate on the outer shell.

It has an unusual open front and, nestled inside, is a Belgian blonde chocolate egg. Yum!

The Flutter & Bloom egg is surely too pretty to eat (Credit: Aldi)

The only problem is we're not entirely sure we'll be able to wait till April 12 to tuck in…

