Aldi cuts the price of its prosecco to less than £5 a bottle just in time for Valentine's Day

Aldi is hoping to inject a little more sparkle into Valentine's Day 2020.

No, the budget supermarket can't promise that your other half will get down on one knee this February 14 with a huge diamond ring.

However, it has discounted a glorious bottle of fizz that will make sure your celebrations go with a bang!

Who will you share the bargain bottle with this Valentine's Day? (Credit: Unsplash)

In the best news to hit our desk all day, Aldi told ED! that its San Floriano Prosecco DOC is now just £4.99 a bottle.

Reduced from £5.49, the supermarket claims it's the best value prosecco on the market.

What are you waiting for? Get to an Aldi store pronto!

With Valentine’s approaching, we’re excited to be able to offer our customers a great-value and quality fizz to enjoy with a loved one.

The blurb revealed: "Whether you’re popping bubbles with girl friends or splashing out on oysters for your loved one, it’s not just easy on the palate, it’s easy on the wallet too."

Aldi's San Floriano Prosecco DOC is now just £4.99 a bottle (Credit: Aldi)

Aldi's Julie Ashfield added: "With Valentine’s approaching, we’re excited to be able to offer our customers a great-value and quality fizz to enjoy with a loved one (or their friends)."

She continued: "We have reduced our best-selling San Floriano Prosecco DOC to just £4.99 which is sure to be a hit with shoppers."

Ahead of Christmas, Aldi slashed the price of another of its bottles of prosecco to just £3.99.

There's no better way to say I love you than with the pop of a prosecco cork (Credit: Unsplash)

One shopper said: "Great price; even better when on offer, I’ll definitely buy this again."

We're hoping our Valentine has one of the store's mammoth six-litre bottles of prosecco stashed, though.

The bottle – which costs £99 and contains enough prosecco to fill 96 glasses – sells out every year.

However, if our Valentine really loves us, then surely they would have planned ahead, no?

