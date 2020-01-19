The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie is a little mini-me at Britain's Got Talent auditions

The cheeky seven-year-old even pinched Amanda's seat!

By Natasha Rigler
Updated:

Amanda Holden's youngest daughter Hollie has proved her mini-me credentials after pinching her mother's seat on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel.

Auditions for the 2020 series got underway at the London Palladium on Saturday and Amanda took seven-year-old Hollie along to join in with the fun.

But Amanda, 48, had better watch out, as it seems the youngster is hot on her heels!

Taking to Instagram, the proud mum-of-two shared a Boomerang video of Hollie pressing the iconic BGT buzzer.

Alongside it, Amanda joked: "My #hrh is keeping her title! The future of @bgt."

View this post on Instagram

Now we’re back together! @bgt 🇬🇧

A post shared by ALESHA DIXON (@aleshaofficial) on

Fans can't get enough of the sweet post, with one commenting: "Awww how cute! She's just like her mumma already."

Another added: "She definitely is your mini me 💖😁."

Amanda wasn't the only one to share her joy at being back with her Britain's Got Talent family.

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 at #BGT Auditions 2020

A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec) on

Together with her fellow BGT judges - Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - and BGT's hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Amanda joined the gang for a fun group shot.

Alesha, 41, posted it on her Instagram too and told her followers: "Now we're back together! @bgt 🇬🇧."

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec shared an amusing picture, which was taken as their posed in their dressing room mirrors backstage.

View this post on Instagram

The boys are back in town. @antanddec @bgt

A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on

And David shared his love for the Geordie duo by snapping a photo with them both.

"The boys are back in town. @antanddec @bgt," he said.

BGT auditions will run from now into next month, before the new series kicks off in the spring.

