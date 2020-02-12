Holby City's Guy Henry confirms future for Henrik Hanssen as he returns

Guy Henry, who plays Henrik Hanssen in Holby City, has confirmed his alter ego is back to stay.

Last year, Henrik took a break from his role at the hospital to spend more time with his grandson Oskar, but the character is set to return next week.

Speaking to Inside Soap, Guy confirmed Henrick will be back for a significant stay.

Hanssen has been part of the team since 2010 (Credit: BBC)

He said: "It's lovely when people stop me and say, 'You are coming back to sort them all out aren't you?' And yes, on this occasion, I am back, signing up for another stretch.

"I love the part - the character of Hanssen and the fact that people enjoy watching him."

Although after nearly 10 years, the actor admitted he enjoyed having some time away from the medical drama.

Hanssen left the hospital last year (Credit: BBC)

"It was lovely," he said. "The storyline with Hanssen's grandson meant that he could prance off to Sweden to see his family, while I went away to do something different for a little while.

"Our executive producer Simon Harper has always graciously said: 'If you find a good play that you'd like to do, we can make schedules work', and he stayed true to his word. I'm so grateful for that."

Henrik had to look after his young grandson Oskar after his daughter-in-law Sara left her son in his care.

Henrik will return soon (Credit: BBC)

She returned weeks later and Henrik decided to move to Sweden in order to spend more time with the little boy.

Guy stepped down from the role to join the cast of Peter Gynt at the National Theatre.

Hanssen's return will see him forced straight into a tricky bowel surgery on Dom's mum, Carole.

He insists he's not back at Holby to take over from his replacement CED Max McGeery, claiming he's only there as a surgeon. But is that really why he's back?

Are you looking forward to Hanssen's return next week?

Holby City is on at 8pm on Tuesdays on BBC One.

