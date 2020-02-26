B&M is selling a heated clothes airer for just £1 and shoppers are going crazy for it

Shoppers at B&M have discovered the bargain to end all bargains – and you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on it.

With the weather still a long way from warm, when it comes to drying your washing, hanging things outside on the line are just a no-go.

Tumble driers bump up your household bills, while those white plastic airers that you position as close as possible to the radiator just don't seem to do the trick.

What you need is a heated airer, but they're expensive, right?

B&M's heated clothes airer is on sale for just £1 (Credit: B&M)

Well no, not if you pop along to your local B&M store.

The popular Addis Heated Clothes Airer, which did cost £10, is on sale now for just £1.

Yes, you really did read that correctly – you will make a saving of 90% as it's on offer for a quid!

While B&M doesn't sell online, the website states that there is limited availability in stores.

"Providing up to 12 metres of drying space, this Heated Clothes Airer from Addis is the perfect home accessory," the blurb states.

"Dry a wash-load of clothes in one go on this fabulous airer," it added.

£1 no way! Need to get it!

Further instructions state: "Switch the airer on and leave it to warm up and dry your laundry."

"Omg I need this!" said one shopper on Facebook.

"£1 no way! Need to get it," declared another.

Shoppers have expressed disbelief that the airer is £1, but we can confirm it really does cost a quid (Credit: B&M)

And, while the electric airer will add extra costs to your energy bill, it'll be nowhere near as pricey as running a tumble dryer.

One word of warning, drying clothes indoors can cause mould to form, due to the extra moisture in the air, so place your new buy in a room where you can open a window slightly.

If you do happen to miss out on the B&M bargain, Home Bargains has its previously sold out Freestanding Electric Clothes Dryer available in store now.

Shoppers have been raving about the £34.99 appliance, which can hold 10kg of washing and is said to dry T-shirts in an hour.

Home Bargains' sell-out electric airer is also back in stock (Credit: Home Bargains)

Just like the B&M buy, you'll have to be quick and spot one in your local Home Bargains store.

"Got mine. It's like a steam drier, took just over a hour to dry T-shirts," said one happy shopper.

