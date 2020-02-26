Holly Willoughby hits a style high as This Morning viewers declare they 'want her dress'

Viewers of This Morning likened the last dress she wore by designer Ghost to something their grandmother may wear.

However, that didn't stop Holly Willoughby donning another outfit by the London-based boho retailer for Wednesday's show.

And, it seems, viewers have declared the crepe cherry-print dress a huge fashion hit.

Posting her regular #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly pulled a cheeky over-the-shoulder pose that showed off her slim waist and her killer heels.

"I want that dress," came one fan's speedy response.

Well, you're in luck, because the Joy dress is currently in stock on the Ghost website in sizes extra-extra-small, extra small, large and extra large.

It is priced at £95 and features a corset-style bodice that the brand says "instantly makes you feel pulled-together".

It adds: "Its square neckline and puff shoulders are unapologetically feminine, while the cherry print is playful and fresh."

"Gorgeous dress," said one fan of the look.

"Oh I love the cherries on this dress, it suits you," said another.

The £95 dress is currently available in a range of sizes online (Credit: Ghost)

Another fan added: "Beautiful, that dress suits you."

"Beautiful dress, beautiful figure, beautiful everything," added another.

"She is my work dress inspo," declared another.

Holly teamed the crepe dress with sky-high black heels, which prompted quite a few comments from fans.

"Love the dress and the shoes Holly, you look so beautiful and elegant," one said.

"So elegant! I just wish I could walk around in heels like that," another laughed.

However, some of the star's Instagram followers did express one concern about Holly's vertiginous heels.

"Those heels.... on that floor – ruined!" quipped one.

Holly's dress featured a square neckline and a corset-style bodice (Credit: ITV)

Others commented on Holly's pose, which was slightly unusual considering she usually faces the camera to show off the front of her dress.

"This pose is beautiful," said one fan.

"Wow. Look at that tiny waist @hollywilloughby. Looking fabulous girl!!" said another.

Another asked if she could post another shot so they could see the look from the front.

However, we think one fan spoke for them all when they declared: "You look great from all angles, Holly."

