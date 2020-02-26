Fans call the Duchess of Cambridge a 'crown jewel' as she dazzles on date night at the theatre

The Duchess of Cambridge looked nothing short of stunning as she enjoyed a night at the theatre with husband Prince William last night (February 26).

If she'd spent the earlier part of the evening flipping pancakes for Shrove Tuesday tea with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis, she most certainly scrubbed up well.

Fans said Kate looked like a "crown jewel" as she arrived at London's Noel Coward Theatre to watch a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen.

The duchess wore a custom-made Eponine dress and glittering Jimmy Choo accessories (Credit: Splash News)

She wore a black custom-made tweed dress by Eponine with gorgeous embellished buttons.

Kate upped the glamour stakes with her accessories, which really got royal watchers talking.

The dazzling duchess recycled her £525 silver glitter-encrusted Jimmy Choo sky-high heels and paired them with a brand-new handbag by the designer.

The stunning box clutch, which costs £675, was covered in glitter that went from silver to black in an on-trend ombre style.

Kate treated herself to a new ombre glitter box clutch for the date night (Credit: Splash News)

She finished her look with a pair of diamond chandelier earrings, that she'd previously worn in 2017, and are on loan from the Queen.

Her flowing brunette locks were worn in loose waves, with Kate opting for statement eyes over lips when it came to her make-up.

"The duchess is without a doubt the crown jewel," said one royal fan. "Smart, beautiful and the picture of grace."

"The duchess looks radiant," said another fan.

"The duchess always looks sensational," another royal watcher added.

She wore her hair in loose waves and favoured strong eyes over statement lips on the night out (Credit: Splash News)

"Love her outfit," commented another.

"Those heels are life," said a fan of Kate's sparkly Jimmy Choos.

"Yes, look at those high heels. You go girl!" another quipped.

"How does she do it?" another asked. "Kate is shining more brightly every day."

Another commented: "Just when you think she cannot get any more stunning. Absolutely love this look and how she sparkles and shines."

William and Kate seemed to throughly enjoy their date night at the theatre, which was held in aid of their Royal Foundation.

The musical has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers – a cause which is close to the couple's hearts.

