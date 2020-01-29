This Morning viewers divided over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's NTAs hangover

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby looked worse for wear on This Morning after partying at the National Television Awards.

The hosting duo were up early as usual to present the daytime show today (29.01.20) and appeared visibly rough as they ploughed through the show's segments.

Holly and Phil were hanging (Credit: ITV)

TV chef John Torode was on to do a cookery segment and he made Phil and Holly a perfect hangover cure in the form of a Bloody Mary each.

Doing his best to remain composed, Phil said: "It's my airport drink. If I'm at an airport, I always have a Bloody Mary."

Holly, sipping the cocktail, said: "Yeah, that's good."

John made them Bloody Mary cocktails (Credit: ITV)

Phil then made a rather disgusting admission, telling Holly, John and Alison Hammond: "You know what's a good use of your belly button?"

"You put salt in your belly button and then you can eat celery in bed," he said, pretending to dip a piece of celery in his navel.

After the cookery segment, the break music kicked in as Phil said, relieved: "Still to come... oh, is it a break? Excellent!"

Doing their best (Credit: ITV)

It seems Holly is feeling the aftermath of the NTAs too. When the pair prepared to run This Morning's phone-in game segment, Spin to Win, she started to do a dance - but quickly checked herself.

She told Phil queasily: "As I'm dancing, I'm feeling sweaty..."

Viewers reacted on Twitter to the hilarious scenes, with one writing: "Holly and Phil are still steaming mate @thismorning #ThisMorning someone get them some water."

Pretty sure both are still plastered.

Another said: "#ThisMorning hilarious watching Holly and Phil trying to get through work after a heavy night! So wrong but so funny."

"Phil is literally about to throw up on national TV," a third said, with a crying-laughing emoji. "#thismorning top quality morning entertainment."

They added in separate tweets, "Watching Holly and Phil on This Morning with hangovers is amazing" and, "Pretty sure both are still plastered."

Holly and Phil are still steaming mate 😭😭😭 @thismorning #ThisMorning someone get them some water 😆 — George Murphy... (@GMurphs1992) January 29, 2020

#ThisMorning hilarious watching Holly and Phil trying to get through work after a heavy night! So wrong but so funny 😂 — jane williams (@jwemploymentlaw) January 29, 2020

phil is literally about to throw up on national tv 😂 #thismorning top quality morning entertainment 👏🏼👏🏼😂 — missy 💖 (@misxy_) January 29, 2020

watching holly and phil on this morning with hangovers is amazing 😂😂😂😂😂 #thismorning — missy 💖 (@misxy_) January 29, 2020

pretty sure they’re both still plastered 🥴 — missy 💖 (@misxy_) January 29, 2020

Someone else tweeted: "There is nothing better than spending your morning with hungover Phil and Holly #ThisMorning."

"#ThisMorning Holly and Phil after the #NTAs are always hilarious," said a sixth, adding: "It's gotta be there best rated show of the year. @Schofe @hollywills @thismorning."

There is nothing better then spending your morning with hungover Phil and Holly🤣🤣#ThisMorning — Caitlin Askew (@CaaitlinAskewxx) January 29, 2020

Not everyone was impressed with the pair's antics though, with some viewers branding their hangovers "fake" and others finding it "boring" to watch.

"Oh my god," moaned one. "@hollywills is really doing my head in now! This fake 'I'm hungover, can't remember how to speak and acting stupid' is so annoying! Constant attention seeking and just totally bad mannered during interviews."

"I think the whole 'look at us, we're hungover' novelty has well and truly worn off," someone else tweeted. "Maybe next year, just give them both the day off."

A third complained: "When will Holly and Phil realise that this whole post-NTA 'hungover' show is just boring now #thismorning."

Oh my god @hollywills is really doing my head in now!! This fake “I’m hungover, can’t remember how to speak & acting stupid” is so annoying!! Constant attention seeking and just totally bad mannered during interviews ... 🙄🙄 #ThisMorning — Rachel McKeever (@MissRMcKeever) January 29, 2020

I think the whole "look at us we're hungover" novelty has well and truly worn off. Maybe next year just give them both the day off. 🙄 #ThisMorning — Amy (@geordiegalg) January 29, 2020

When will Holly and Phil realise that this whole post-NTA “hungover” show is just boring now #thismorning — Laura Savvas (@LauraSavvas) January 29, 2020

- This Morning is on ITV weekdays at 10am

