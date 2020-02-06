Josie Gibson reveals results after undergoing bum lift on This Morning

Josie Gibson underwent a bum lift on today's This Morning and was rather chuffed with the results.

The former Big Brother winner jetted off to Hollywood to get a taste of life as an A-lister.

After taking part in a gruelling workout session, Josie decided to discover a quicker way to achieve results and visited a clinic to undergo the "Hollywood butt lift".

Josie underwent the treatment in Hollywood (Credit: ITV)

Josie admitted: "I can't believe I'm doing this. I spent my whole life wishing I had a smaller bum but now, according to Hollywood, I need it bigger and plumper."

The presenter was first given an "anti-cellulite treatment" before two suction cups were placed on each bum cheek.

Professional Butt Lifter Desire Derico told Josie: "We're going to place them nice and high to build that perkier and round butt."

Laughing, Josie asked: "Is this a stitch-up?"

Desire explained: "You will notice that your butt muscles are tightening and releasing..." to which Josie said: "Um... yeah... I think so."

Josie had two suction cups placed on each butt cheek (Credit: ITV)

Josie said: "They said, 'Josie you're going for a treatment, we're not going to tell you what it is, it's a surprise,' and now I've got my bottom cheeks being sucked up by two cups in front of millions of viewers on This Morning.

"Bit of a shock!"

After having the treatment for an hour, Josie was shocked by the incredible results.

She said: "I can't believe it! My booty is booty-ful," as Desire revealed Josie's bottom had grew an inch.

Josie then had a facial done by Dr Lancer, who has treated celebs including Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian West.

Josie was shocked by the results (Credit: ITV)

After the facial, Josie said: "Treatment over, my spot's been reduced and my skin's feeling red carpet ready!"

Back in the studio, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were stunned by Josie's bum lift.

Holly said: "Can we just discuss an extra inch on her bottom... that's incredible!"

Phil admitted: "I wouldn't mind that myself because I'm just legs and a back," to which Holly said: "Well, I'm definitely not so you can have some of mine."

