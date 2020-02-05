Phillip Schofield kisses a pig on This Morning as viewers unimpressed with Holly’s behaviour

Viewers of This Morning were left in hysterics today when Phillip Schofield kissed a PIG.
Phil and Holly Willoughby interviewed Ingrid Tarrant, who has swapped her husband for a 15-stone pet pig called George.
But while Phil didn't mind getting close to George - even giving him a kiss - Holly wasn't keen and even climbed over Phil on the sofa to get away from the animal.
Read more: This Morning viewers 'outraged' as caller appears to 'cheat' in Spin to Win segment
She said: "I have a little live rule - anything bigger than a medium sized dog I'm instantly a bit wary of."
As George started to get closer to Holly, she got up and climbed behind Phil to get on the other side of the sofa.
I can't help it, I'm just not very good with stuff like this.
Holly said: "I've seen his teeth, he's got big teeth."
The presenter then spoke to Ingrid as Phil entertained George with fruit.
Ingrid explained that her pigs are very hygienic, adding: "They poo and wee as far away from where they live.
"Where home is, they recognise it's home. If I lived in a bungalow I would definitely let them [sleep in my bed]."
As Phil tried to get George closer to Holly, she admitted: "You're so wicked! I can't help it, I'm just not very good with stuff like this."
Revealing George is "very affectionate", Ingrid suggested Phil attempt to kiss the pig.
Phil said: "He might bite my face off," to which Ingrid insisted: "No I don't think so."
Phil asked: "You don't think he will."
Bending down towards the pig, Phil said: "George... kissy kissy. Kissy kissy George," as the pig looked up and put his nose against Phil's mouth.
We'll just leave this here... 🐷😘 @Schofe
Have you got any strange house pets? Maybe there's a goat who lives with you, or a chicken who doesn't like to live outside? Let us see those pics! 🖼 pic.twitter.com/0BSVnwrjhk
— This Morning (@thismorning) February 5, 2020
Holly said: "That's quite sweet," to which Phil suggested: "You have a go."
Holly said: "No way! I'm absolutely fine. I'm sort of getting more fond of him, I just didn't know what he was going to be like."
Viewers were in fits of laughter over Phil kissing George.
Did @Schofe just kiss a pig live on TV? #ThisMorning
— John Postlethwaite 💙 (@MrPostlethwaite) February 5, 2020
Watxhing phill crawl on the floor and kissy kissy a pig is highlight of my day 😂😂 @thismorning #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/w60KfiThrG
— stacey hill (@staceyhillx) February 5, 2020
@Schofe is having so much fun with that pig. 😂 #ThisMorning
— Sara (@DoubleTreble_) February 5, 2020
Read more: Holly Willoughby clashes with This Morning guest over MP Tracy Brabin dress backlash
Others weren't impressed with Holly's behaviour towards George.
ffs Holly its only a pig.... #thismorning
— Vicki (@vickistarlet) February 5, 2020
Grow up Holly. #ThisMorning
— M (@xscantilyxcladx) February 5, 2020
Holly get a life #thismorning it’s a pig..you eat them 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
— Tina foley (@tinafoley17) February 5, 2020
Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.