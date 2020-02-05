Phillip Schofield kisses a pig on This Morning as viewers unimpressed with Holly’s behaviour

Viewers of This Morning were left in hysterics today when Phillip Schofield kissed a PIG.

Phil and Holly Willoughby interviewed Ingrid Tarrant, who has swapped her husband for a 15-stone pet pig called George.

But while Phil didn't mind getting close to George - even giving him a kiss - Holly wasn't keen and even climbed over Phil on the sofa to get away from the animal.

Holly wasn't keen on the pig (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I have a little live rule - anything bigger than a medium sized dog I'm instantly a bit wary of."

As George started to get closer to Holly, she got up and climbed behind Phil to get on the other side of the sofa.

I can't help it, I'm just not very good with stuff like this.

Holly said: "I've seen his teeth, he's got big teeth."

The presenter then spoke to Ingrid as Phil entertained George with fruit.

Ingrid explained that her pigs are very hygienic, adding: "They poo and wee as far away from where they live.

George loved being in the studio (Credit: ITV)

"Where home is, they recognise it's home. If I lived in a bungalow I would definitely let them [sleep in my bed]."

As Phil tried to get George closer to Holly, she admitted: "You're so wicked! I can't help it, I'm just not very good with stuff like this."

Revealing George is "very affectionate", Ingrid suggested Phil attempt to kiss the pig.

Phil said: "He might bite my face off," to which Ingrid insisted: "No I don't think so."

Phil asked: "You don't think he will."

Bending down towards the pig, Phil said: "George... kissy kissy. Kissy kissy George," as the pig looked up and put his nose against Phil's mouth.

We'll just leave this here... 🐷😘 @Schofe Have you got any strange house pets? Maybe there's a goat who lives with you, or a chicken who doesn't like to live outside? Let us see those pics! 🖼 pic.twitter.com/0BSVnwrjhk — This Morning (@thismorning) February 5, 2020

Holly said: "That's quite sweet," to which Phil suggested: "You have a go."

Holly said: "No way! I'm absolutely fine. I'm sort of getting more fond of him, I just didn't know what he was going to be like."

Viewers were in fits of laughter over Phil kissing George.

Did @Schofe just kiss a pig live on TV? #ThisMorning — John Postlethwaite 💙 (@MrPostlethwaite) February 5, 2020

Watxhing phill crawl on the floor and kissy kissy a pig is highlight of my day 😂😂 @thismorning #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/w60KfiThrG — stacey hill (@staceyhillx) February 5, 2020

@Schofe is having so much fun with that pig. 😂 #ThisMorning — Sara (@DoubleTreble_) February 5, 2020

Others weren't impressed with Holly's behaviour towards George.

ffs Holly its only a pig.... #thismorning — Vicki (@vickistarlet) February 5, 2020

Holly get a life #thismorning it’s a pig..you eat them 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Tina foley (@tinafoley17) February 5, 2020

